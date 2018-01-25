|
|
|
|
|
Awards, Company News, People
PRG's Rebecca Ramsey Recognized with National PCMA Award
1/25/2018
Production Resource Group (PRG), the global partner of choice for the world’s leading entertainment and event producers, announced that Vice President of Association Sales, Rebecca Ramsey, was recently recognized with the National Outstanding Service to a Chapter Award from the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA). The Outstanding Service to a Chapter Award allows both PCMA headquarters and the chapters to show appreciation for the incredible contributions that volunteer leaders make to the organization.
“This year’s pool of nominees was exceptional. What made Rebecca stand out was her complete, unwavering commitment to anything she steps up for and her genuine, infectious positivity,” said Jacky Meracle, administrator, chapter and membership services for PCMA. “Rebecca’s impact has been seen not only through her contributions to the chapter’s sponsorship efforts, but also in her dedicated effort to mentor and shape the next generation of industry leaders. It is so important for emerging professionals to see strong, intelligent women in a position of leadership and Rebecca is an amazing example of that.”
Throughout the last 15 years, Ramsey has been heavily involved with the Capital Chapter, including positions as a board director, membership committee chair, emerging professionals committee, and currently is sponsorship chair. Ramsey also served on the 2017 PCMA headquarters membership committee.
“It has been a pleasure being part of the PCMA both professionally and personally and I am honored to be presented with the National Outstanding Service to a Chapter Award,” said Ramsey. “I look forward to continuing to help make the Capital Chapter a success.”
Additionally, PRG is pleased to announce that Jim Kelley, vice president of industry relations, is the 2018 President of PCMA’s Capital Chapter in Washington D.C. With 1,500 members, the Capital Chapter is the largest in the country and benefits from being in Washington D.C. - the hub of the association business.
Association meetings and events are a core part of what PRG does and the company has established itself as a leader in the association-based meeting, convention and trade show markets by offering a solutions-oriented approach. PRG’s corporate and events group is able to pull from its entertainment events production division and provide premium and cutting-edge event technology including innovative audio systems, video projection and mapping, dynamic lighting design, LED technology, computer networking and creative scenic solutions.
About Production Resource Group
PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG’s innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 44 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. For more information, please visit www.prg.com.
Contact:
lori@obriantpr.com
|
|
|
|