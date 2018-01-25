trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

Company News

Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Maritz Global Events Partners with CPG Agency

Tweet 1/25/2018

Maritz Global Events announces its partnership with CPG Agency, a corporate engagement agency, as part of the company’s newly launched Design Studio. The partnership will initially focus on serving corporate clients within the company’s Maritz Travel division.



Together, Maritz Travel and CPG Agency will collaborate to provide an enhanced, holistic event experience, focused on designing and delivering better guest experiences throughout the entire lifecycle of an event. The partnership is grounded in the people-centered, science-based methodology developed by Maritz Global Events.



“Partnering with CPG Agency allows us to deliver on the purpose of Design Studio – taking us from just exploring better experiences to activating them for our clients and their guests,” said Greg Bogue, chief experience architect, Maritz Global Events. “CPG Agency can take a nugget of an idea and help us seamlessly transform it into a tangible, amazing, experience.”



As a strategic design partner, CPG Agency will offer Maritz Travel clients enhanced design services for their events including creative communications, content development, production and branding. In addition, CPG Agency clients will be able to tap into Maritz Travel’s extensive event management and planning expertise.



“We hear a common thread from client to client,” said Ellie Dupuis, VP of Business Solutions, CPG Agency. “When strategizing for their big conference or next event, the right hand doesn’t always know what the left hand is doing, or spending. To solve that, you need more than two companies just combining solutions; you have to design and execute together.”



In the changing event landscape, clients continue to seek more effective ways to provide engaging experiences throughout the entire guest journey. Driven by design thinking, both companies are committed to designing and delivering better event experiences to clients and their guests. This commitment makes the Maritz Travel and CPG Agency partnership truly unique.



“This is a big win for everyone involved,” said Keith Alper, CEO and Co-Founder, CPG Agency. “As we continue to pave new paths in the event engagement industry, CPG Agency and Maritz Travel will approach our clients’ projects as one team, with one hand to hold, producing disruptive, engaging event strategies that are brought to life before the event begins and live long after it concludes.”



“When looking for partners to help us enhance our client and guest experiences through Design Studio, CPG Agency was a natural fit,” Bogue said. “This isn’t about suppliers or vendors, it’s about working in concert to provide more cohesive, holistic and strategic event experiences.”





About CPG Agency

Since 1985, CPG Agency designs disruptive, impactful experiences that connect top brands to the ideas that drive critical initiatives and grow business. Each experiential solution inspires action and creates brand advocates. Through live events, immersive experiences and ongoing engagement strategies, CPG inspires brands to act by creating “Belief through Experience.” To learn more, please visit



About Maritz Global Events

Maritz Global Events brings together the industry-leading power of Maritz Travel and Experient to transform people and business through the event experience. For decades, our family of brands has been designing and delivering exceptional global experiences to our clients and their guests. As an industry leader, Maritz Global Events leverages its strong global partnerships, cutting-edge technology and negotiating power to provide exceptional event experiences to each guest, every time, everywhere. For more information, visit our website at





Contact:

Chrissy.Hugyez@maritz.com









Maritz Global Events announces its partnership with CPG Agency, a corporate engagement agency, as part of the company’s newly launched Design Studio. The partnership will initially focus on serving corporate clients within the company’s Maritz Travel division.Together, Maritz Travel and CPG Agency will collaborate to provide an enhanced, holistic event experience, focused on designing and delivering better guest experiences throughout the entire lifecycle of an event. The partnership is grounded in the people-centered, science-based methodology developed by Maritz Global Events.“Partnering with CPG Agency allows us to deliver on the purpose of Design Studio – taking us from just exploring better experiences to activating them for our clients and their guests,” said Greg Bogue, chief experience architect, Maritz Global Events. “CPG Agency can take a nugget of an idea and help us seamlessly transform it into a tangible, amazing, experience.”As a strategic design partner, CPG Agency will offer Maritz Travel clients enhanced design services for their events including creative communications, content development, production and branding. In addition, CPG Agency clients will be able to tap into Maritz Travel’s extensive event management and planning expertise.“We hear a common thread from client to client,” said Ellie Dupuis, VP of Business Solutions, CPG Agency. “When strategizing for their big conference or next event, the right hand doesn’t always know what the left hand is doing, or spending. To solve that, you need more than two companies just combining solutions; you have to design and execute together.”In the changing event landscape, clients continue to seek more effective ways to provide engaging experiences throughout the entire guest journey. Driven by design thinking, both companies are committed to designing and delivering better event experiences to clients and their guests. This commitment makes the Maritz Travel and CPG Agency partnership truly unique.“This is a big win for everyone involved,” said Keith Alper, CEO and Co-Founder, CPG Agency. “As we continue to pave new paths in the event engagement industry, CPG Agency and Maritz Travel will approach our clients’ projects as one team, with one hand to hold, producing disruptive, engaging event strategies that are brought to life before the event begins and live long after it concludes.”“When looking for partners to help us enhance our client and guest experiences through Design Studio, CPG Agency was a natural fit,” Bogue said. “This isn’t about suppliers or vendors, it’s about working in concert to provide more cohesive, holistic and strategic event experiences.”About CPG AgencySince 1985, CPG Agency designs disruptive, impactful experiences that connect top brands to the ideas that drive critical initiatives and grow business. Each experiential solution inspires action and creates brand advocates. Through live events, immersive experiences and ongoing engagement strategies, CPG inspires brands to act by creating “Belief through Experience.” To learn more, please visit www.cpgagency.com About Maritz Global EventsMaritz Global Events brings together the industry-leading power of Maritz Travel and Experient to transform people and business through the event experience. For decades, our family of brands has been designing and delivering exceptional global experiences to our clients and their guests. As an industry leader, Maritz Global Events leverages its strong global partnerships, cutting-edge technology and negotiating power to provide exceptional event experiences to each guest, every time, everywhere. For more information, visit our website at www.maritzglobalevents.com Tweet



