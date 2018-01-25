|
|
|
|
|
Company News
EA Logistics Adds New Chicago Area Warehouse
1/25/2018
EA Logistics has added full-service warehousing and logistics services near O’Hare.
"We continue to expand and have recently added an additional warehouse," said Mike Ellis of EA Logistics. "With over 75,000 sq. ft of racked or bulk storage available, our goal is to provide you with a custom-tailored solution at a great price."
"Coupled with our online WMS & TMS, it’s an unbeatable package that is easy-to-use and provides you with control and visibility from your desktop or mobile device," added Ellis.
EA provides you with a complete menu of transportation, logistics and warehousing services. For more information, contact Mike for a quote at 630-595-4600 x20 or visit www.ealogistics.com.
Contact:
Mike.Ellis@ealogistics.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|