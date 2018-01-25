trending Sponsored Content

WM Events Welcomes Sarah Meltzer as Creative Synergist

Atlanta-based event design firm WM Events has welcomed Sarah Meltzer as creative synergist.



Meltzer’s responsibilities include producing inspiring creative design, managing project flow and providing a harmonious approach to event planning. Meltzer comes to WM Events with strong project management and creative design experience. Before joining WM Events, she honed her skills at some of Atlanta’s top design-related firms.



“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the team,” said William Fogler, principal. “With her varied skillset, she will be a terrific asset and will work on event features ranging from floral design to graphic design in addition to event production and support.”





About WM Events

WM Events was founded in 2004 by award-winning designer, planner and consultant William Fogler. With offices in Atlanta and Denver, WM Events is a full service event planning and design firm that handles corporate events, high-end social affairs, weddings and any other sort of intimate or monumental happening. WM Events is located at 767 Trabert Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30318 and can be reached at 678-251-6363 or by visiting





