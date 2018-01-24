trending Sponsored Content

People, EXHIBITORLIVE News

Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine

Janice Breuer, CTSM Diamond , Tradeshow Specialist, FFF Enterprises, Temecula, CA

, Tradeshow Specialist, FFF Enterprises, Temecula, CA Bill Jackson, CTSM Diamond , Tradeshow/Exhibit Manager, AW Hastings & Co., Enfield, CT

, Tradeshow/Exhibit Manager, AW Hastings & Co., Enfield, CT Kathleen Gunderson, CTSM Diamond, AVP, Trade Shows & Exhibits Manager, Wells Fargo Meetings & Events, Odebolt, IA "Janice, Bill and Kathleen have all demonstrated great leadership skills within their respective companies and within the CTSM program and the industry," said Jan Nelson, CTSM Executive Director. "In order to become the 'pain reliever', the 'go-to person', the 'manager of program improvements' in their companies, they have been recognized by others on their teams as the ones in-the-know when it comes to trade shows and events."



Janice Breuer earned CTSM certification in 2005, and has been very active in the CTSM program since then. She has advised 8 candidates on portfolio development, has proctored the CTSM exam, led a local networking meeting, and has mentored several new enrollees.



"My progress toward CTSM certification began shortly after I began working in event marketing, at the urging of my manager, who had attended EXHIBITOR conferences and recommended the CTSM program," said Breuer. "I give the CTSM program a lot of the credit for the level of trust that I enjoy with the sales/management team that I support. One of the most gratifying things an internal customer has ever said to me was 'You’ve taken all the pain out of tradeshows.' I could not have become the team’s “pain reliever” without the CTSM program.”



Bill Jackson earned CTSM certification in 2008. He has advised 9 candidates with portfolio development, proctored the CTSM exam, and has mentored dozens of new enrollees. He has also spoken about CTSM and best practices at industry associations.



“When I first joined AW Hastings, I was asked if I’d be willing to enroll in the CTSM program, as the company wanted to improve all aspects of the show and event program," said Jackson. "I’m glad I agreed to participate because the CTSM program has been not only a great learning experience, but also a powerful educational resource. With the help of my CTSM education we have made countless changes and improvements to our event program.”



Kathleen Gunderson earned CTSM certification in 2012. She has advised 7 candidates with portfolio development, and she actively promoted CTSM to others at Wells Fargo. She has also served on the EXHIBITOR Advisory Board, and her booths have previously won a Sizzle Award and an All Star Award from EXHIBITOR Magazine.



“After year one (13 years ago) and the all-day “Tradeshow Rookies” workshop, I took a full load of classes every year, adding to my expertise, staying current on trends, and also shopping the EXHIBITOR show floor, adding vendors to fulfill our growing tradeshow program," said Gunderson. "It changed the direction and focus of my career, as I am now on the newly formed Exhibit & Tradeshow Team for Wells Fargo. My CTSM certification has allowed me to be the go-to' person for not just Mortgage but for the many other lines of business within Wells Fargo.”



"Leaders give of themselves to help others be successful," added Nelson. "Together, within the CTSM program, these three have helped 24 other CTSM candidates successfully reach their certification goals."



The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.



CTSM graduates have the option of adding onto their core certification at four different levels of upgrades: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond. More than 3,200 trade show and corporate event marketing professionals are currently enrolled in CTSM, and 15 CTSM graduates have now achieved Diamond Level certification.



All three new CTSM Diamonds will be recognized at the annual CTSM graduate awards ceremony at



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

jnelson@ctsm.com









