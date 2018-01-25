|
|
|
|
|
People
Steve Hill to Join LVCVA as President/COO
1/25/2018
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) CEO Rossi Ralenkotter announced the hiring of Steve Hill to fill the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). The announcement completes an organizational restructuring that was introduced in January 2016.
As part of the restructuring, the organization developed a c-suite structure for the executive office to better prepare for succession planning and create an organizational structure to better mirror and partner with the resort community. Ralenkotter also announced the promotion of Cathy Tull to Chief Marketing Officer and Ed Finger to Chief Financial Officer. Previous additions to the c-suite included Barbara Bolender as the Chief People Officer and Jacqueline Peterson as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer.
“In our continuing effort to maintain the LVCVA’s status as the premier destination marketing organization in the world, we established our new corporate structure to better reflect the resort industry and our hospitality partners in Southern Nevada,” said Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the LVCVA. “With these final appointments to our executive suite, we are better positioned to move the organization forward and develop more of our key staff to further improve upon our efforts to attract more visitors to Las Vegas.”
Hill comes to the LVCVA from his position as Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), a position he held since the agency was established by Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature in 2011. Prior to GOED, Hill was a founder of Silver State Materials and Chairman of Service 1st Bank. He also serves as the Chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and will retain that position. Hill will join the LVCVA on January 22.
Tull was promoted to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer, which was effective as of January 1. Tull has been with the LVCVA since 2005, serving as the Vice President of Strategic Planning and moving to Senior Vice President of Marketing, where she has overseen the LVCVA’s marketing efforts since 2009.
Ed Finger was promoted from Senior Vice President of Finance to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the departure of Rana Lacer, the organization’s first CFO. Finger joined the LVCVA in 2016 following a stint as the Deputy County Manager for Adams County, Colorado, and Assistant County Manager for Clark County, Nevada.
Bolender joined the LVCVA in 2016 from Boyd Gaming and Peterson was hired in 2017 with previous experience at Live Nation Entertainment and Caesars Entertainment.
Lacer departs the LVCVA after serving as the Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer since 2008.
ABOUT THE LVCVA
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide, and also with operating the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center. With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas alone and more than 11 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space citywide, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting ever increasing numbers of leisure and business visitors to the area. Download the virtual reality app, Vegas VR, to experience Las Vegas from your iPhone or Android by visiting vrtv.vegas. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com or www.visitlasvegas.com.
