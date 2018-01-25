trending Sponsored Content

InProduction Acquires CommuniLux Productions

Tweet 1/25/2018

InProduction, a leader in seating, structures, staging, and scenic production for sporting, corporate, and entertainment events has announced the acquisition of CommuniLux Productions, a leading scenic studio providing design, fabrication, and rental services.



"Our clients are increasingly looking for InProduction to become a full-service provider for their events, and the acquisition of CommuniLux supports that mission," said John Campanelli, CEO of InProduction. "Their exceptional product line and impeccable custom-fabrication reputation complements our existing business lines, as well as our strategic step into ultra-modern structures. CommuniLux's Dallas location is centrally located within our national footprint, making it a perfect fit."



Warren Cunningham started CommuniLux in 1982 as a lighting consultancy and has grown the business into a comprehensive scenic studio with skilled craftspeople and artisans. "It was time to join a team that mirrored our own sense of excellence, to further our capabilities," said Cunningham, president of CommuniLux. "We have worked numerous events with InProduction, so I know firsthand that they share our passion for service excellence and producing spectacular results. I look forward to working with John and the entire InProduction team."





About InProduction

InProduction began as SGA Production Services and T&B Equipment, which together have more than eighty years of experience in providing specialized venue-transformation services. Today, InProduction is a leading national provider of high-quality temporary audience risers, stadium seating, structures, staging, flooring, drapery, and scenery for sporting, corporate, and entertainment events. InProduction's extensive inventory can be customized to suit any venue. The company has a team of experts that works seamlessly with clients to perfect the vision, flawlessly execute the design, and deliver spectacular results. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Ashland, VA; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; Lansing, MI; Las Vegas, NV; Orlando, FL; and Phoenix, AZ. For more information go to





Contact:

info@InProduction.net









