Registration Opens for 4th Annual Las Vegas Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, Feb. 25, 2018

1/25/2018

The Board of Directors of the Randy Smith Memorial Foundation announce that registration is now open for the 4th Annual Las Vegas Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, presented by EACA, the EDPA Foundation, and EXHIBITORLIVE.







The Las Vegas Randy will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at the Painted Desert Golf Course at 5555 Painted Mirage Road in Las Vegas during the week of



Transporation to the course will be provided from Mandalay Bay (Tour Level) starting at 7 a.m. The event will feature a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in registering to golf or to become a sponsor can do so online at



The Las Vegas Randy, like other RSMGC events, will benefit families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or face insurmountable medical expenses. The commitment of the RSMGC is to provide financial and emotional support to all past and present recipients and their families.





About RSMGC

The objective of the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic is to help families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or face insurmountable medical expenses. The RSMGC is one of the trade show industry's single largest charitable foundations. To date we have provided assistance totaling more than $1million to 150+ trade show families. For more information go to





Contact:

jimwurm@eaca.com









