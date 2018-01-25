|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
TTNMG Creates New Blog and White Paper Series to Highlight Effective Trade Show Marketing EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 21st Annual Sizzle Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Image 4 Experiential Design Celebrates 30 Years, Launches New Web Site
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Associations/Press, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Registration Opens for 4th Annual Las Vegas Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, Feb. 25, 2018
1/25/2018
The Board of Directors of the Randy Smith Memorial Foundation announce that registration is now open for the 4th Annual Las Vegas Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, presented by EACA, the EDPA Foundation, and EXHIBITORLIVE.
The Las Vegas Randy will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at the Painted Desert Golf Course at 5555 Painted Mirage Road in Las Vegas during the week of EXHIBITORLIVE, The Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing.
Transporation to the course will be provided from Mandalay Bay (Tour Level) starting at 7 a.m. The event will feature a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Those interested in registering to golf or to become a sponsor can do so online at rsmgc.org/las-vegas.
The Las Vegas Randy, like other RSMGC events, will benefit families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or face insurmountable medical expenses. The commitment of the RSMGC is to provide financial and emotional support to all past and present recipients and their families.
About RSMGC
The objective of the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic is to help families in the exhibition industry who have suffered severe tragedies or face insurmountable medical expenses. The RSMGC is one of the trade show industry's single largest charitable foundations. To date we have provided assistance totaling more than $1million to 150+ trade show families. For more information go to www.rsmgc.org.
Contact:
jimwurm@eaca.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|