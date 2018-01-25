trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE

The Connection Zone will feature a combination of private and public live events during non-show hall hours, hosted by exhibitors and various industry associations. The Connection Zone debuts as a key component of "The Square", EXHIBITORLIVE's centralized community meeting space.



"The Connection Zone demonstrates another step in the evolution of EXHIBITORLIVE," said Randy Acker, president and coo of Exhibitor Media Group. "We are committed to enhancing networking opportunities and providing conference attendees, exhibitors and industry associations with the benefits of bringing their activities to the Exhibit Hall area. This aligns with our mission of bringing together people with like-minded interests for shared experiences."



Seven events will take place in The Connection Zone at this year's EXHIBITORLIVE, including: The beMatrix Awards, The Optima VIP Cocktail Reception, HCEA's Healthcare Networking and Cocktail Event, EXHIBITORLIVE's Official Welcome Cocktail Reception, The EDPA International Breakfast, EXHIBITOR magazine's Portable Modular and Best of Show Awards Program, and the IFES International Cocktail Networking Reception.



The Connection Zone is presented by EXHIBITOR magazine and made possible with generous support from our sponsors: AFR Furniture Rental, beMatrix USA,





The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





