|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
TTNMG Creates New Blog and White Paper Series to Highlight Effective Trade Show Marketing EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 21st Annual Sizzle Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Image 4 Experiential Design Celebrates 30 Years, Launches New Web Site
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
ICO Design Group's Client Wins KBIS Best In Show-Best Booth Award
1/25/2018
As a leading Kitchen and Bath showcase, the annual KBIS show attracts nearly 80,000 attendees and boasts over 600 exhibitors. This year, ICO Design Group's Shany Teller and Avi Marciano of TM Branding won the first ever KBIS “Best In Show-Best Booth” award for their client, the newly rebranded Fabuwood.
The award-winning booth, spanning an impressive 4,000 square feet, was designed by ICO Design Group and TM Branding. Leading with the newly coined tagline, “Quality Redefined,” Shany and Avi capitalized on the qualities behind each product. The multi-level exhibit captured the hearts of the KBIS team and visitors alike with high-impact design and interactive displays. Shany and her team carefully crafted thirty unique kitchen vignettes, showcasing cabinetry, trending hardware and finishes. As they admired the displays and engaging signage, visitors were encouraged to step into the oversized cabinet and snap a #kbisselfie to bring the brand home.
The newly reinvented brand image done by Avi Marciano of TM Branding was the foundation and inspiration for all elements of the booth design. After careful research into brand values, Avi and his team developed and strategically positioned the “Q12" campaign, advancing the 12 fundamental pillars of quality used to redefine excellence in the kitchen cabinetry space. The Fabuwood rebrand was a project of scope and vision--balancing the successful history of the brand alongside a future of innovation.
“The booth was created to be a fully immersive brand experience,” said Shany, “Where visitors can touch, see, and feel the brand. We didn’t just design a booth, we designed an exploration of the all-new Fabuwood, and that’s what visitors loved.” Already acclaimed for their fusion of brand strategy and space design, the coveted “Best In Show-Best Booth” award and the successful re-brand--was just another example of this new partnership that is making ICO Design Group and TM Branding an industry icon.
See more of Shany and Avi's award winning work at www.icodesigngroup.com and www.tmbranding.com.
Contact:
info@icodesigngroup.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|