|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
TTNMG Creates New Blog and White Paper Series to Highlight Effective Trade Show Marketing EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 21st Annual Sizzle Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Image 4 Experiential Design Celebrates 30 Years, Launches New Web Site
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, Shows & Events
2LK Creates Experiential Pop-up Lounge for HSBC at World Economic Forum, Davos
1/25/2018
Brand experience strategy and design consultancy 2LK have created an experiential pop-up lounge for HSBC at the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
HSBC is a strategic partner at WEF, and the 2018 event was a key opportunity for HSBC to strengthen its credentials as a world leader in sustainable finance by telling its story in an innovative and engaging way – through an experience that demanded the attention of visitors to Davos during WEF and that had its own sustainable credentials. In total, more than 2,500 people attended WEF, but the key target audience for this branded experience are CEOs and leaders of the large multinationals who attend Davos.
2LK repurposed a boutique shoe shop located at a key location on Davos’ main street to become the ‘HSBC Lounge’. Ideally situated close to the main conference hall and hotels, it is visible to everyone going to and from the congress. Featuring immersive experiences and displays, the location stimulates conversations and personal connections with WEF delegates to reinforce HSBC’s sustainable finance credentials.
From outside, kerb-side engagement is provided by a façade featuring the first public activation of the refreshed HSBC brand, with intriguing views through large windows adorned with HSBC’s iconic Hexagon. Visitors are warmly welcomed by a maitre d’ upon entry. The Lounge then opens onto designated areas: The Coffee Bar, the Interactive Zone, three Lounge Areas, and a private meeting room. This highly versatile space takes on various guises over the four days such as breakfast meetings, a sustainable finance meeting showcase space, and a high profile dinner venue.
2LK’s designs include some particularly innovative ideas such as:
About 2LK
2LK are an award-winning, independent brand experience and design consultancy. They value the influence they create, not just the things that they make. From one-off tradeshow installations to global event programmes, they create inspirational spaces and engaging content that deliver effective experiences that shape opinion, evoke emotion, and galvanise and inspire people. With offices in the UK and USA, they’ve built lasting relationships with brands such as HSBC, Intel, Oracle and Mozilla to activate sponsorships, launch products, and communicate services to a global audience. For more information go to www.2LK.com.
Contact:
stef@onpointemarketing.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|