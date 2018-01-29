trending Sponsored Content

34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE

EXHIBITOR magazine, the award-winning publisher of Best Practices in Trade Shows and Corporate Events, announced today that thirty-four certified new products will make their U.S. trade show debut at the upcoming



"Discovering what's new and innovative is the number one reason cited among trade show attendees for deciding to come to a trade show and visit an exhibit hall," said Randy Acker, president and coo of Exhibitor Media Group. "The New Product Showcase allows our attendees to conveniently see what new products and services are debuting in the trade show and event world."



All thirty-five New Product Showcase qualifiers are eligible to win a prestigious Buyers Choice Award, recognizing the top new innovations of the year. An independent panel of trade show and corporate event professionals will select the winners on-site. Buyer's Choice Award winners will be announced at EXHIBITORLIVE on Tuesday, February 28th.



“If there is one trend among this year’s New Product Showcase entries, it's simplification,” said Brian Dukerschein, managing editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “From logistics-management software and exhibitry components to cutting-edge virtual- and augmented-reality technologies, the majority of products were clearly designed and developed for ease of use and to minimize exhibitors’ workloads.”



For a complete details of certified new products debuting at EXHIBITORLIVE, visit





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





