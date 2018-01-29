|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team People
Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE
1/29/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine, the award-winning publisher of Best Practices in Trade Shows and Corporate Events, announced today that thirty-four certified new products will make their U.S. trade show debut at the upcoming EXHIBITORLIVE Conference and Exhibition, February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.
"Discovering what's new and innovative is the number one reason cited among trade show attendees for deciding to come to a trade show and visit an exhibit hall," said Randy Acker, president and coo of Exhibitor Media Group. "The New Product Showcase allows our attendees to conveniently see what new products and services are debuting in the trade show and event world."
All thirty-five New Product Showcase qualifiers are eligible to win a prestigious Buyers Choice Award, recognizing the top new innovations of the year. An independent panel of trade show and corporate event professionals will select the winners on-site. Buyer's Choice Award winners will be announced at EXHIBITORLIVE on Tuesday, February 28th.
“If there is one trend among this year’s New Product Showcase entries, it's simplification,” said Brian Dukerschein, managing editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “From logistics-management software and exhibitry components to cutting-edge virtual- and augmented-reality technologies, the majority of products were clearly designed and developed for ease of use and to minimize exhibitors’ workloads.”
For a complete details of certified new products debuting at EXHIBITORLIVE, visit www.ExhibitorLive.com/2018/nps.asp.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|