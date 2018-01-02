trending Sponsored Content

Awards, People

Sally Webb Berry Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at Special Events Gala Awards

Tweet 2/1/2018

The Special Event Company CEO, Sally Webb Berry, CSEP, will accept the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Special Events magazine Gala Awards on Thursday, Feb. 1. The honor, decided upon annually by the advisory board of Special Events magazine, is one of the most prestigious accolades in the event and meeting industry. Webb Berry is a widely recognized industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in event planning and production, following her career in sports PR and marketing in the U.K.



Throughout her 30-year career, she and the company have been recognized with more than 40 international awards, including Top 50 Event Company by Special Events magazine, International Event Producer of the Year by Event Solutions magazine, Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Live Events Association (ILEA), Business Leader magazine’s Top 50 Women Extraordinaire Award, Special Events magazine’s Top 25 Greatest Industry Influencers of the Past 25 Years, and the Steve Kemble Leadership Award for outstanding contributions to the special event Industry.



Prior to moving operations from London to the U.S. in 2005, Webb Berry was a founding member and president of ILEA in the U.K. In 2007, she became the founding member of the Academic Event Professional Conference, which provides learning opportunities specifically for academic planners. She is an international lecturer on event management, and an instructor in Duke University’s Event Development Certificate program.



In 2012, alongside Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Webb Berry helped to found Teen Cancer America (TCA), which is dedicated to providing specialized treatment facilities for teens with cancer. She and her team continue to support Teen Cancer America with events nationwide and are working with the local community to facilitate the implementation of a TCA treatment center in the Raleigh-Durham region of N.C.



“2017 was an incredible year for The Special Event Company, as we experienced significant growth internally, along with our national and international reach,” said Webb Berry. “I am truly honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and begin 2018 with such a high recognition from my peers in the industry.”



The Gala Awards, now in its 32nd year, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1 during The Special Event Show in New Orleans, La., an industry conference and trade show. The Special Event Company is also nominated for a Gala Award recognizing one of their events as a Best Event for a Non-Profit Organization.





ABOUT THE SPECIAL EVENT COMPANY

The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for site selection, planning, logistics, production and audio visual, transport, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional planners will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs, which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI. For more information, please visit





