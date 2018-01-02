trending Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

People

Company News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, Shows & Events

CompuSystems to Provide Registration and Lead Retrieval for DATT Summit

Tweet 2/1/2018

CompuSystems, Inc. has been selected by Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. to provide full-service registration and lead retrieval services for their 2018 Defense & Aerospace Test & Telemetry (DATT) Summit. DATT Summit provides a unique meeting opportunity for the test, measurement, and telemetry companies that service the government and commercial aerospace industries. It features educational sessions from top industry professionals and a live demonstration lab/exhibit hall that showcases the newest technologies and services. The biennial event will be held June 4-7, 2018 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL.



Chris Williams, President of CompuSystems, stated, “We are delighted to add DATT Summit to our portfolio of events. It gives us the ability to showcase our service and technology while cultivating a relationship with Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. and their team.”





About DATT Summit

DATT Summit was created in 2016 to be a one-stop shop to expand technical knowledge and to see the latest in the test, measurement and telemetry industries. It provides high-level education and networking opportunities and those who attend can connect all sections of their day-to-day job in one place.



About Ulyssix Technologies, Inc.

Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of high quality, innovative DSP-based communications products to the telemetry and satellite communications markets.



About CompuSystems

CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit





Contact:

marketing@csireg.com









CompuSystems, Inc. has been selected by Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. to provide full-service registration and lead retrieval services for their 2018 Defense & Aerospace Test & Telemetry (DATT) Summit. DATT Summit provides a unique meeting opportunity for the test, measurement, and telemetry companies that service the government and commercial aerospace industries. It features educational sessions from top industry professionals and a live demonstration lab/exhibit hall that showcases the newest technologies and services. The biennial event will be held June 4-7, 2018 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL.Chris Williams, President of CompuSystems, stated, “We are delighted to add DATT Summit to our portfolio of events. It gives us the ability to showcase our service and technology while cultivating a relationship with Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. and their team.”About DATT SummitDATT Summit was created in 2016 to be a one-stop shop to expand technical knowledge and to see the latest in the test, measurement and telemetry industries. It provides high-level education and networking opportunities and those who attend can connect all sections of their day-to-day job in one place.About Ulyssix Technologies, Inc.Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of high quality, innovative DSP-based communications products to the telemetry and satellite communications markets.About CompuSystemsCompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit www.compusystems.com Tweet



