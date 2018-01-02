|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team People
Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, Shows & Events
CompuSystems to Provide Registration and Lead Retrieval for DATT Summit
2/1/2018
CompuSystems, Inc. has been selected by Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. to provide full-service registration and lead retrieval services for their 2018 Defense & Aerospace Test & Telemetry (DATT) Summit. DATT Summit provides a unique meeting opportunity for the test, measurement, and telemetry companies that service the government and commercial aerospace industries. It features educational sessions from top industry professionals and a live demonstration lab/exhibit hall that showcases the newest technologies and services. The biennial event will be held June 4-7, 2018 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL.
Chris Williams, President of CompuSystems, stated, “We are delighted to add DATT Summit to our portfolio of events. It gives us the ability to showcase our service and technology while cultivating a relationship with Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. and their team.”
About DATT Summit
DATT Summit was created in 2016 to be a one-stop shop to expand technical knowledge and to see the latest in the test, measurement and telemetry industries. It provides high-level education and networking opportunities and those who attend can connect all sections of their day-to-day job in one place.
About Ulyssix Technologies, Inc.
Ulyssix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of high quality, innovative DSP-based communications products to the telemetry and satellite communications markets.
About CompuSystems
CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit www.compusystems.com.
Contact:
marketing@csireg.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|