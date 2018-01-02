|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
The European Society of Cardiology and Conference Compass Continue Their Partnership
2/1/2018
Moving towards a 10-year relationship: The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has chosen to continue their partnership with Conference Compass for another 3 years. With more than 30,000 attendees, the annual ESC Congress is the world’s premier cardiovascular conference. The society was one of the first to team up with the Delft-based App Pioneer. Together, they pursue the vision of high-quality mobile apps that truly enhance the event experience and give conference knowledge a year-round purpose.
Ever since 2011, attendees of ESC congresses have been able to quickly find sessions and access valuable knowledge at their fingertips. The apps also enabled them to connect with other professionals and engage with the conference content before, during and after the event. Conference Compass made the online library of ESC congress resources "ESC Congress 365" accessible within the apps. This integration allowed attendees to mark sessions, abstracts, topics and speakers during the conference and to revise the material later from the comfort of their home.
Now, the ESC has not only decided to continue their work with Conference Compass, but also to replace their single conference apps with one collective app. The new app contains all events and provides members with a year-round platform.
Jelmer van Ast, founder and CEO of Conference Compass, is happy about this development: “It is an amazing testimonial for how our products are being appreciated by leaders of the healthcare community. We are excited to continue our relationship with the ESC and to bring great user experience and innovation to their congresses and all their stakeholders.”
About Conference Compass
Conference Compass was founded in 2010. We're marked by a passion for knowledge, aiming to share it in the most convenient way possible; mobile apps. We provide powerful event and society apps that keep attendees and organisers fully informed and engaged 365 days a year.
Our clients are the largest medical and scientific societies in Europe who value our specialisation in their field and our commitment to offering them not only the best possible app but a truly engaging user experience as well. Together with our clients we aim to “Make bright people brighter”. For more information go to www.conference-compass.com.
Contact:
jana@conference-compass.com
|
|
|
