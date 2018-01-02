|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
HCEAConnect Call for Proposals Deadline Extended to February 9
2/1/2018
There is still time to submit your topics for HCEAConnect!
Are you an enthusiastic and passionate speaker who wants to share their expertise and innovative ideas to help take our audience of healthcare marketers’ convention programs to the next level?
Do you have a session that will provide unique strategies or techniques for improving creativity and results, or valuable insights into the evolving world of convention marketing?
HCEA wants you to submit your proposal for 2018 HCEAConnect on August 12-14, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland! For submission guidelines and to submit your proposal click here. Deadline to submit is close of business, Friday, February 9, 2018. Please contact Kristen Leikwold at kleikwold@hcea.org or call 703.935.1961, if you have any questions.
For those not submitting a proposal, we want to know what you want to learn about. Give us your top 2 topics you’d like to hear about at HCEAConnect. Let us know the “Topics I’d like to hear about” here.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|