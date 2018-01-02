trending Sponsored Content

HR Technology Conference and Zukunft Personal Forge Global Alliance to Accelerate International Expansion

The award-winning HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, indisputably the largest event dedicated to HR technology , alongside Zukunft Personal, the largest human resource conference and exhibition, announced the formation of the HR Global Alliance. The two highly respected creators, with a combined 40 years of experience in superior program content and expositions, will jointly develop and deliver expert end-to-end support to help vendors successfully drive products into new regions, increase reach in new markets and expand brand awareness on a global scale.



As companies continue to search for methods to increase the speed and precision of entrance into established markets, the HR Global Alliance provides the necessary tools for international growth. From cultivating business relationships to marketing initiatives, local appeal, territory research and branding strategy, the partnership will guide exhibitors in forming a strong worldwide reputation while effectively expanding internationally.



"Nothing is more important than making our customers more successful,” said Kenneth Kahn, President of LRP Conferences and



In addition to stimulating consumer demand across regions, the alliance presents access to unique insights on competition, ways to overcome regional obstacles, increased publicity and much more.



“By forming the Global Alliance with HR Technology Conference & Exposition® we are building a strong bridge across the Atlantic. Our goal is to help our exhibitors to enter the US market successfully and thereby expand their international client base,” said Ralf Hocke, CEO of spring Messe Management, organizer of Zukunft Personal.



As Europe's largest exhibition for human resource management, Zukunft Personal’s reputation for attracting high-level decision makers has positioned its events as the premier destination for quality content and expert knowledge in innovation. Delivering more than 450 interactive presentations led by HR visionaries ranging from Gary Kildare and Tammy Erickson to Dan Price and Nell Watson, the events bring together the world’s leading vendors and speakers in HR technology for knowledge-sharing and networking.



“The alliance will allow our clients to stay ahead of the curve by leveraging a wealth of expertise, proven strategies and expansion capabilities,” said Rebecca McKenna, LRP’s Vice President of Global Events and Human Resource Executive® magazine’s publisher. "The race to achieve market share in locations across Asia, Europe, and the United States is only accelerating. To gain a top position internationally it’s essential to leverage the many offerings that are a result of the collaboration between the HR Tech Conference and Zukunft Personal’s vast sales and marketing teams plus international partners.



To learn more about the HR Global Alliance or express interest in becoming a partner, please email info@hr-global-alliance.com or visit





About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit



About Zukunft Personal Europe

The Zukunft Personal Europe in Cologne is the largest specialist exhibition for human resource management and the digitalization of the work place in the EU. Every year in September the Zukunft Personal Europe covers topics ranging from recruiting and human resource services through work-related training courses, leadership and employment law to human resource software and the future of the working world. This leading fair for human resource management offers a unique supporting programme with presentations, discussions and a variety of interactive formats. Zukunft Personal Europe is also the largest HR-startup hub in Europe.



Its national sister trade fairs in Stuttgart and Hamburg take place in the spring and focus predominately on the special needs of the regional industries. Likewise, the Zukunft Personal Austria and the Zukunft Personal Hungary cater to the needs of the national HR markets in their country.



At all trade fairs, managing directors, human resource professionals, staff working in human resource departments and organisation developers are given an overview of the products and services on the market and can exchange views on current trends in human resources with like-minded people.



Zukunft Personal 2018 takes place from 11.-13. September.





Contact:

info@hr-global-alliance.com









