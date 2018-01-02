trending Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

People

Company News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Streampoint Solutions Inc. Launches Housing 2.0. Room Block Management Solution

Tweet 2/1/2018

We’ve made the room block management, better (which we call Housing 2.0) and we think you’ll agree it’s an impressive step up.



In our previous housing management solution, there were a few limitations presented which made room block management a bit more complicated. With your feedback, our newly improved room block management solution does away with each of these pain points. In fact, it puts greater control of your block in your hands.



Here is a list of some of the new improvements in our new version:



First up, you have full and secure access to your room blocks whenever you want. You’re able to view live event data, export rooming lists and reports at the click of a button. An interactive map function is there to assist your attendees with proximity of hotels to meeting spaces or other event related venues.



Further improvements in Housing 2.0 include the ability for booking multiple reservations across a number of hotels. Speaking of hotels, you’ve now got the ability to upload images of the every one of your hotels, room type and amenities. If you find that you need them, additional hotels and room blocks can easily be added.



But perhaps one of the best new features of Streampoint’s Housing 2.0 is its ability to integrate with your event registration system; meaning that your attendees can be registered and housed in a seamless process, instead of them having to do both separately. It’s a small, but potentially powerful step in helping to minimize attrition.



Oh, and did we forget to mention that there’s no annual licensing fees? That’s right, Housing 2.0 is setup as a pay-per-use model.



Of course, all this comes backed by Streampoint’s impeccable support so you can feel right at home with our new room block management. Want to find out more or sign up for a demo? Drop us an email at: sales@streampoint.com.





About Streampoint Solutions Inc.

Streampoint Solutions Inc., founded in 2001, is a full service, highly configurable event management solution company. Streampoint Solutions provide solutions ranging from online to onsite registration; including a SaaS approach to online event registration, exhibitor booth sales and management, housing, CRM / AMS integrations, onsite registration and session management, e-mail marketing, and badge production solutions to ensure its clients success and business needs. Streampoint Solutions clients range from associations, governments, corporations and event management companies. For more information please visit





Contact:

sales@streampoint.com









We’ve made the room block management, better (which we call Housing 2.0) and we think you’ll agree it’s an impressive step up.In our previous housing management solution, there were a few limitations presented which made room block management a bit more complicated. With your feedback, our newly improved room block management solution does away with each of these pain points. In fact, it puts greater control of your block in your hands.Here is a list of some of the new improvements in our new version:First up, you have full and secure access to your room blocks whenever you want. You’re able to view live event data, export rooming lists and reports at the click of a button. An interactive map function is there to assist your attendees with proximity of hotels to meeting spaces or other event related venues.Further improvements in Housing 2.0 include the ability for booking multiple reservations across a number of hotels. Speaking of hotels, you’ve now got the ability to upload images of the every one of your hotels, room type and amenities. If you find that you need them, additional hotels and room blocks can easily be added.But perhaps one of the best new features of Streampoint’s Housing 2.0 is its ability to integrate with your event registration system; meaning that your attendees can be registered and housed in a seamless process, instead of them having to do both separately. It’s a small, but potentially powerful step in helping to minimize attrition.Oh, and did we forget to mention that there’s no annual licensing fees? That’s right, Housing 2.0 is setup as a pay-per-use model.Of course, all this comes backed by Streampoint’s impeccable support so you can feel right at home with our new room block management. Want to find out more or sign up for a demo? Drop us an email at: sales@streampoint.com.About Streampoint Solutions Inc.Streampoint Solutions Inc., founded in 2001, is a full service, highly configurable event management solution company. Streampoint Solutions provide solutions ranging from online to onsite registration; including a SaaS approach to online event registration, exhibitor booth sales and management, housing, CRM / AMS integrations, onsite registration and session management, e-mail marketing, and badge production solutions to ensure its clients success and business needs. Streampoint Solutions clients range from associations, governments, corporations and event management companies. For more information please visit www.streampoint.com Tweet



