|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team People
Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Streampoint Solutions Inc. Launches Housing 2.0. Room Block Management Solution
2/1/2018
We’ve made the room block management, better (which we call Housing 2.0) and we think you’ll agree it’s an impressive step up.
In our previous housing management solution, there were a few limitations presented which made room block management a bit more complicated. With your feedback, our newly improved room block management solution does away with each of these pain points. In fact, it puts greater control of your block in your hands.
Here is a list of some of the new improvements in our new version:
First up, you have full and secure access to your room blocks whenever you want. You’re able to view live event data, export rooming lists and reports at the click of a button. An interactive map function is there to assist your attendees with proximity of hotels to meeting spaces or other event related venues.
Further improvements in Housing 2.0 include the ability for booking multiple reservations across a number of hotels. Speaking of hotels, you’ve now got the ability to upload images of the every one of your hotels, room type and amenities. If you find that you need them, additional hotels and room blocks can easily be added.
But perhaps one of the best new features of Streampoint’s Housing 2.0 is its ability to integrate with your event registration system; meaning that your attendees can be registered and housed in a seamless process, instead of them having to do both separately. It’s a small, but potentially powerful step in helping to minimize attrition.
Oh, and did we forget to mention that there’s no annual licensing fees? That’s right, Housing 2.0 is setup as a pay-per-use model.
Of course, all this comes backed by Streampoint’s impeccable support so you can feel right at home with our new room block management. Want to find out more or sign up for a demo? Drop us an email at: sales@streampoint.com.
About Streampoint Solutions Inc.
Streampoint Solutions Inc., founded in 2001, is a full service, highly configurable event management solution company. Streampoint Solutions provide solutions ranging from online to onsite registration; including a SaaS approach to online event registration, exhibitor booth sales and management, housing, CRM / AMS integrations, onsite registration and session management, e-mail marketing, and badge production solutions to ensure its clients success and business needs. Streampoint Solutions clients range from associations, governments, corporations and event management companies. For more information please visit www.streampoint.com.
Contact:
sales@streampoint.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|