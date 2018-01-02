|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team People
Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Avolites Announces the Appointment of Paul Wong as Managing Director
2/1/2018
London-based technology industry expert Paul Wong has been appointed Managing Director of Avolites. Born and raised in sunny Southport, Paul is an experienced Business to Business managing director with a track record of strong growth in multiple industries with a focus on industry-leading technological innovation.
He joins Avolites with a wealth of experience, most recently as MD at Bosch Security Systems Ltd and MD of Record UK Ltd. Paul brings a Master of Business Administration (MBA) focused in Strategy & Finance from Cass Business School and a degree in Electronic Engineering, Software and Communications from The Manchester Metropolitan University. Paul is welcomed to Avolites as an addition to existing senior management - Steve Warren, Director of Business Development and Ric Salzedo, Chairman.
"I'm thrilled to be joining Avolites at this exciting time for the company," says Wong. "Avolites has a great history as one of the pioneers of lighting consoles and a major innovator of new features which have transformed the visual experience of live entertainment. I am looking forward to working with a team who are busy working on incredible new products which will be greatly appreciated by the loyal Avolites fanbase, as well as new users. Having been working in the company since November I feel terrific enthusiasm for the future."
Having held the roles of both Chairman and Managing Director for a number of years, Ric Salzedo will now retain the position of Chairman. Along with Steve Warren, he was both architect and overseer of many of Avolites' innovative products, and also guided the successful acquisition and integration of Avolites Media.
Ric says, "As part of our long-term plan we have been putting young blood into the executive team, which started with JB and Koy joining the Board as Technical and Sales directors. The next step is Paul joining the company as Managing Director."
Sales Director, Koy Neminathan says, "The Avolites team are delighted to be joined by Paul who brings industry knowledge, a thirst for innovation and strong business experience to Avolites. His appointment comes as the company moves into the next level of technological advancements with a clear focus. We are extremely excited to have Paul steer this 'ship' towards its goal and achieve the great things for all our users, new and old, in 2018 and beyond!" Paul started his career as a trainee toolmaker, progressing through a range of engineering, marketing, business development and senior managerial roles before joining Avolites.
He has been involved in a wide range of technologies including Electronic Access Control, CCTV, Biometric Identification, Video Analytics and big data applications, and has spearheaded numerous large projects ranging from transport, major stadiums, universities, MoD, and utilities. Paul is also familiar with the PLASA Show as he represented brands such as Midas, Electro-Voice and Dynacord as part of the Bosch Group.
Paul Wong will be with the Avolites team at ProLight&Sound in Frankfurt (10-13 April).
About Avolites
Avolites is a British manufacturer of state-of-the-art lighting control consoles, dimmers and media servers for the entertainment industry, all hand built in London. Synonymous with quality and technical innovation, Avolites' products are specifically designed to be as powerful, yet intuitive as possible. The company's products have been instrumental in the success of some of the biggest events in history and continue to be used on some of the biggest tours, festivals, corporate events and cutting edge installs around the world. To find out more, visit www.avolites.com.
Contact:
koy@avolites.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|