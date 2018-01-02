trending Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

People

Company News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Allcal Events Launches New Branded App Solution

Tweet 2/1/2018

Allcal Events is excited to announce the new Branded App Solution. Clients of Allcal Events can now select their own color template, logos, and even app icon button to customize the Allcal app for their event attendees. This year the Apple App Store began rejecting white label or duplicate event apps in what is commonly referred to as Appageddon, leaving many events, conventions, and trade shows in need of an alternative. Allcal has the solution and is 100% compliant with the App Store guidelines.



"The new Apple App Store guidelines are a great thing for users and event organizers alike, because it will force developers to make better apps,” states Allcal CEO Daniel Cocanougher. “But it will also leave a big hole in the event app industry and many organizers scrambling - that's where Allcal can help." Allcal is the aggregator or “picker” model that Apple specifically refers to in the updated App Store guidelines as an example of what is acceptable.



The numerous filters on Allcal Events can handle even the most complicated scope of multi-day programming with color-coded filters. The new panel schedule creator allows clients to have creative control in an interface that’s easy to use. Allcal Events clients can add links, images, Twitter feeds, and more to schedules.



In-app chat rooms allow users to communicate in real time, building excitement and community for events. Clients can also promote and sponsor important chat messages to be seen by event attendees. All updates to the schedule update in real time, sending a push notification to event attendees.



Allcal Events also features convenient in-app ticketing services and complete event and calendar management system within the dashboard so that clients can manage everything in one place and see valuable engagement data. No coding is required to utilize Allcal Events. The branded app package costs $3,000 per year, considerably less than the cost to develop one’s own app. Allcal Events is offering a promotion discount of 10% with any contracts signed before March 31, 2018.



To request an Allcal demo, contact Katherine Rose Watson at katierosewatson@gmail.com.





About Allcal Events

Allcal Events is a complete calendar and event management solution for event organizers. Launched in 2016 as a unique social calendar solution for events, Allcal has been the official scheduling vendor for both small and large-scale festivals, conferences, and expos. Successful events include Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con, RuPaul's DragCon, Dallas Startup Week, Scare Los Angeles, and the Philadelphia Film Festival. Learn more about Allcal Event's features and capabilities at





Contact:

katierosewatson@gmail.com









Allcal Events is excited to announce the new Branded App Solution. Clients of Allcal Events can now select their own color template, logos, and even app icon button to customize the Allcal app for their event attendees. This year the Apple App Store began rejecting white label or duplicate event apps in what is commonly referred to as Appageddon, leaving many events, conventions, and trade shows in need of an alternative. Allcal has the solution and is 100% compliant with the App Store guidelines."The new Apple App Store guidelines are a great thing for users and event organizers alike, because it will force developers to make better apps,” states Allcal CEO Daniel Cocanougher. “But it will also leave a big hole in the event app industry and many organizers scrambling - that's where Allcal can help." Allcal is the aggregator or “picker” model that Apple specifically refers to in the updated App Store guidelines as an example of what is acceptable.The numerous filters on Allcal Events can handle even the most complicated scope of multi-day programming with color-coded filters. The new panel schedule creator allows clients to have creative control in an interface that’s easy to use. Allcal Events clients can add links, images, Twitter feeds, and more to schedules.In-app chat rooms allow users to communicate in real time, building excitement and community for events. Clients can also promote and sponsor important chat messages to be seen by event attendees. All updates to the schedule update in real time, sending a push notification to event attendees.Allcal Events also features convenient in-app ticketing services and complete event and calendar management system within the dashboard so that clients can manage everything in one place and see valuable engagement data. No coding is required to utilize Allcal Events. The branded app package costs $3,000 per year, considerably less than the cost to develop one’s own app. Allcal Events is offering a promotion discount of 10% with any contracts signed before March 31, 2018.To request an Allcal demo, contact Katherine Rose Watson at katierosewatson@gmail.com.About Allcal EventsAllcal Events is a complete calendar and event management solution for event organizers. Launched in 2016 as a unique social calendar solution for events, Allcal has been the official scheduling vendor for both small and large-scale festivals, conferences, and expos. Successful events include Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con, RuPaul's DragCon, Dallas Startup Week, Scare Los Angeles, and the Philadelphia Film Festival. Learn more about Allcal Event's features and capabilities at events.allcal.com Tweet



