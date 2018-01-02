trending Sponsored Content

Encore Event Technologies Expands Global Footprint

2/1/2018

Encore Event Technologies, a leading provider of in-house event technology and production services, announces that it is expanding its global presence with the rebranding of ETG Staging Connections to the Encore Event Technologies brand.



ETG Staging Connections is China’s leading provider of in-house event technology and staging services. Adding the company to the Encore umbrella creates a global audio visual (AV) and event services company that not only provides broader staging and event production service offerings with improved business performance for customers, but also bolsters the brand’s competitive advantage in servicing premium hotels worldwide.



Both Encore and ETG Staging Connections are part of Freeman, the world’s largest brand experience company. Commenting on the rebrand, Ken Sanders, president of Freeman Audio Visual believes the adoption of the Encore brand is a positive reflection of the current business opportunity and the driving force to future success.



“The adoption of the Encore brand in China will provide our venue partners and clients with a single global resource that represents our unwavering commitment to elevate their brand experience in unique, creative and innovative ways. Our strengthened and expanded global offering provides clients with a blend of the best of what our two companies have to offer — unmatched customer service, high-quality technology solutions, a customer-first approach, industry and technical expertise, and the best talent. These are the driving principles that will position Encore to be the leading voice in the industry.”



Encore has already grown significantly through the Asia Pacific region with in-house AV services in Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines. This rebrand continues the company’s evolution; the strength of the Encore name is reflective of the company’s global footprint, investment and vision.



“As we expand throughout the Asia Pacific region, we will continue to offer our network of partners and clients unmatched expertise, quality services and global resources,” said Tony Chamberlain, managing director for ETG Staging Connections. A single brand reflects the mutual values for both businesses and will enable us to truly function as the most valued partner with access to one of the largest AV and event production networks within the industry.”



In November 2016, the creative and event agency arm of ETG Staging Connections was also rebranded to align with the brand experience agency model under Freeman – known as FreemanXP.





ABOUT ENCORE EVENT TECHNOLOGIES

Encore Event Technologies is the leading technology provider of in-house audio visual and event technology at over 300 hotels, resorts and convention centers globally. With roots in staging and production services, and through the acquisition and integration of well-respected solutions providers, Encore delivers comprehensive and innovative in-house audio visual and staging services that cater to the unique needs of hotels, hotel-casinos and resorts across North America, including Mexico, and throughout Asia Pacific, and is the premier one-stop shop for event planning, design and production services. For more information, visit



ABOUT ETG STAGING CONNECTIONS

ETG Staging Connections is on-site at many of the premium hotels in China. We have the on-site resources for your next event regardless of destination or choice of hotel network. ETG Staging Connections' in-house expertise and our close relationship with the venues' own conference and banquet staff allows us to work as one team, delivering your event seamlessly within the venue. The Beijing head office also service many major corporate clients offering full event services where the event is located. From event design and production management, through to audio visual, technical services, video, creative and digital services. Our consultants and AV technicians know how to convey your message to deliver the most compelling solution possible. For more information,



ABOUT ENCORE EVENT TECHNOLOGIES IN ASIA

The new website for Encore in China is part of a wider website representing the company’s presence in the entire Asia region. Visit



ABOUT FREEMAN

Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit





