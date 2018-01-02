|
The Expo Group Debuts ShowOptimizer Tool for Show and Event Growth
2/1/2018
The Expo Group, an exhibitions and events partner that invests in growth, has debuted a new tool to guide event and trade show planners to grow. ShowOptimizer™ is the first application of its kind to determine risk thresholds and inspire actual investment in growth.
“Corporate brands and associations want help growing their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue while minimizing their financial risk,” says The Expo Group President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Pekowski. “ShowOptimizer recognizes this struggle and transparently positions The Expo Group as a partner in investment.”
ShowOptimizer is a quick experience, in three minutes answering three questions planners can learn how much The Expo Group would be willing to invest in their growth. That leads to a conversation about strategic objectives that emphasizes real results. ShowOptimizer is available to any planner, marketer, experience architect or business event strategist who is committed to growth.
“We want our clients to have healthy shows and events, to realize a strong return on their investment in exhibitions and to try new things,” says Chief Sales Officer of The Expo Group Toby Purdy. “We invest, you grow. Together we can find better ways to make events and exhibitions stronger.”
The Expo Group has a framework for strategically mapping needs and bringing in proven technology partners. Already in sharing the risk with clients, The Expo Group has seen technology and marketing deployments have big impacts on growing attendance and exhibits.
This offer is open to all, and those interested should go to www.showoptimizer.com to grow.
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com.
Contact:
ddoody@theexpogroup.com
More information about The Expo Group...
|
