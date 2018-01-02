trending Sponsored Content

IBIE Selects a2z as Strategic Event Management Technology Solution Provider for IBIE 2019

2/1/2018

a2z, Inc., the Maryland-based leading event management and marketing solution provider to the biggest and the fastest growing shows in North America, announces that it has been contracted by IBIE for their 2019 Baking Expo™.



Every three years, IBIE gives all segments of the baking industry a platform for showcasing the latest technology, equipment, ingredient, supply and business solutions. The event connects a record number of industry buyers and sellers with the technology, resources, and opportunities they need to maximize their success.



IBIE will be leveraging the award-winning a2zShow platform which includes powerful exposition management and marketing features including interactive floor plan, booth space application, online sponsorship sales, and premium digital packages for exhibitors.



“Our goal is to provide exhibitors with the best available tools to ensure their engagement with IBIE is simple and seamless,” said Joseph Turano, IBIE Committee Chair. “Partnering with a2z has allowed us to transition from a multistep process to a more efficient interaction. Exhibitors will now be able to easily book their booth, secure their sponsorship, and promote their participation in one place, resulting in positive ROI and overall show experience.”



“We are delighted and honored to welcome IBIE as a client,” said Rajiv Jain, CEO, a2z, Inc. “With a2z’s cloud-based technology, the IBIE 2019 exhibitors will be in strong position to optimize their time, showcase their solutions to more than 23,000 baking industry professionals seamlessly and maximize their ROI from this prestigious event.” a2z's solutions are used by 1,400+ leading trade shows and conferences across the globe every year.



to learn about the a2zShow Exposition & Conference Management Platform.



For more information about a2z, Inc. go to





Contact:

sales@a2zinc.net









