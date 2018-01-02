|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
Shepard Exposition Services Selected as General Contractor for Clean 2019
2/1/2018
Shepard Exposition Services will be the general contractor for the Clean Show at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans June 20-23, 2019.
The announcement was made by Joseph Ricci, Clean 2019 chairman of the Clean Executive Committee and president of TRSA, the association for linen, uniform and facility services.
Shepard, an Atlanta-based nationwide exhibition service provider, served as general contractor for the Clean Show in 2001, 2005, 2007, 2011 and 2015.
“After reviewing proposals from three qualified contractors, we felt that Shepard was the best fit for the Clean Show in New Orleans,” Ricci said. “Its experience with previous Clean Shows, and its unique concierge program that gives individual attention to the needs of each exhibitor are definitely a plus.”
Exhibit booth sales for Clean 2019 will open in late spring 2018.
The Clean Show, officially titled the World Educational Congress for Laundering and Drycleaning, is held every two years. It is the world’s premier exhibition for equipment, products, supplies and services for all segments of the textile care industry, and is one of the country’s top 200 trade shows. Clean 2017 in Las Vegas drew more than 11,000 people from around the world and 481 exhibiting companies. The show also offers educational seminars on technology, business management and environmental issues. The first Clean Show was held in Chicago in 1977.
The top executive of each of the five Clean Show sponsoring associations comprise the Clean Executive Committee, which sets policy for the show. In addition to TRSA, sponsors are Association for Linen Management, Coin Laundry Association, Drycleaning and Laundry Institute, and Textile Care Allied Trades Association.
For more information on Clean 2019 visit its website, www.cleanshow.com, or contact the show’s management company, Riddle & Associates, 2751 Buford Highway, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30324 USA, phone 404-876-1988.
Contact:
info@cleanshow.com
|
|
|
