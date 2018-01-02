trending Sponsored Content

Shameka Howell Recognized as Exploring, Inc. Employee of the Year

Exploring, Inc., the parent company of several rapidly growing Atlanta-based companies, has named Shameka Howell its 2017 Employee of the Year. This annual recognition is part of Exploring’s Employee Awards program, which was created to acknowledge and honor talented employees who go above and beyond in their roles.



Howell serves as Director of Operations in Exploring’s Brumark Total Flooring Solutions division, which has been supporting the exhibit and event industry with high-quality flooring for 35 years. Howell oversees all the different aspects of production and operations for Brumark’s Atlanta and Dalton facilities, including but not limited to custom fabrication, estimating, process improvement, inventory control and vendor relations. She directs the entire Production team as well as the Account Management team to ensure the highest quality standards from the very initial point of estimating and bidding to the final point of fabrication and installation.



Howell is a veteran of the United States Army and a natural proponent for high standards, discipline, structure and compassion, all of which are a part of her management style. She joined Brumark in 2013 as a Project Manager and has served as Project Management Team Lead, Client Services Manager, and Director of Account Management prior to taking on her current role as Director of Operations in July 2017. Howell has an Associate of Science in Business Administration from Georgia Perimeter College, courtesy of the EDPA Foundation Scholarship she was awarded in 2013, and is currently pursuing a Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice at Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA.



“Shameka’s commitment to her work and to ensuring that Brumark serves clients with excellence shines through in everything she does,” says David Walens, president of Exploring. “Her dedication and strong leadership skills are integral to the success not only of Brumark, but to the Exploring family of companies as a whole. This award is well-deserved, and we sincerely appreciate all that Shameka does for our clients and our company.”



About Exploring, Inc.

Exploring, Inc. is the parent company of several rapidly growing Atlanta-based companies, including Brumark, Shelmarc Carpets, ID3 Group, Chisel 3D, Atlantis WaterJet and GCI Graphics. These companies offer services for exhibits, events and environments — including tradeshow flooring and full-service custom fabrication — as well as commercial and hospitality flooring. Exploring’s operations include facilities in Atlanta and Dalton, Georgia and a distribution facility in Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Exploring was named to the Inc. 500|5000, Inc. magazine’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2016. More information is available at





