SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE

2/1/2018

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY), one of the nation’s leading providers of computer, audio visual (AV) and technology solutions for businesses and events, is once again pulling out all the stops for its EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 exhibit at Booth #1219. The company, well-recognized as a leader in bringing the latest event technologies to the marketplace, will display leading-edge designs in digital kiosks, LED tiles, interactive surface tables, QLED displays and much more. EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 is scheduled for February 25th through March 1st, 2018 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.



SmartSource Director of Marketing, Lauri Christiansen, who will be on hand at the conference, along with SmartSource Senior Director of Sales, Event Solutions, Brian Schiels, explained, “EXHIBITORLIVE is one of the industry’s most anticipated conferences. It represents the best-in-class products and practices to increase booth engagement for exhibitors. We look forward to showcasing some of the newest event solutions.”



Among the innovative technologies SmartSource will be debuting at EXHIBITORLIVE is the 55” 4K Touch Table. This interactive surface table features 40-point PCAP touch, a high 4K resolution screen, and 100% flat touch screen, spill proof surface. It’s ideal for trade show and conference exhibits, educational programs, retail environments, control rooms and other applications. Also on display at the SmartSource booth will be a



Two other new solutions which SmartSource will highlight at EXHIBITORLIVE are: the Samsung 55” QLED Display; ultra-realistic picture quality, a wide, unmatchable color range, advanced “smart” technology and ready-to-use business functionality, as well as the 360º cylindrical LED display, which will be hanging overhead at the SmartSource booth to demonstrate a creative way to capture attention and present information. Two very popular event solutions previously introduced by SmartSource,



For more information, visit





About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource solutions help marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 20 major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit





Contact:

dmautuori@optonline.net











