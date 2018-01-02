trending Sponsored Content

Bray Leino Events Launches EventBeam Event Marketing and Lead Capture App

2/1/2018

International live events and exhibitions agency Bray Leino Events have launched a new event marketing and lead capture app.



Developed by their in-house team, EventBeam is the solution for conferencing and exhibition professionals who require easy flexibility and scalability from an event app.



“Overly complex pricing and fee structures were deterring many of our Clients from adopting mainstream event technology,” said James Doel, Bray Leino Events’ Head of Digital. “So instead of penalising clients with fees every time they want to use their app or install it on more devices, we’ve implemented an unlimited approach.”



Every account can run unlimited campaigns, at unlimited events and on an unlimited number of devices. This means the app can be used for lead capture and management by sales and marketing teams all year round, not just at events.



“This is the simplicity our Clients have told us they want,” added James Doel. “No annual contracts or complex subscriptions, just a one-time setup fee and then a monthly fee based on the number of leads you collect. You only pay as you succeed!”



5 things events professionals need to know about EventBeam: Lead capture that’s ready when you are: Lead capture is a fundamental part of live events. However, trade shows and conferences aren’t the only sources of leads. That’s why EventBeam has been designed to be used 365 days – providing lead capture that’s ready whenever you are. Great first and second impressions: EventBeam’s marketing showroom helps you make a great first impression by putting all your collateral and videos at your fingertips. Collateral can be shared instantly via a download link embedded within a personalised, automated, follow up email. EventBeam has your back on and offline: EventBeam is truly mobile. It allows you to capture leads even in Airplane mode. This means you’ll never miss a lead or forget to follow it up for lack of a robust internet or data connection. The beam in EventBeam: The ‘beam’ in EventBeam stands for beaming campaigns created in your cloud portal to the mobile app that your sales and event teams are using. This means central control and visibility of which campaigns your mobile sales teams are using. All lead data captured by your remote teams is beamed back to your cloud portal. Once this has happened all lead data is removed from the sales person’s device for added data security. Pay as you succeed: Most Event Apps charge by the event or the number of devices you want to install them on. EventBeam pricing has been designed to encourage use and adoption, not penalise it. With EventBeam you get unlimited campaigns, events and devices with every account. No annual contracts, just a one-time setup fee and then a monthly fee linked to the number of leads you collect. EventBeam features and benefits Android and iOS, tablet and mobile

Offline lead capture - e.g. capture leads in Airplane mode. Leads captured offline are automatically processed next time you’re connected

Fully customisable look and feel - control the branding and corporate colours in each of your campaigns

Marketing showroom - supports PDF, Video, Microsoft and Creative Cloud assets

Customisable data capture - create bespoke forms to qualify your leads

Centralised event data - all devices running EventBeam campaigns automatically sync data back to a secure cloud portal

Live reporting - leads captured and marketing assets requested, broken down by device and sales rep

Expert alert lets you notify experts inside your organisation when there is someone interested in their area of expertise

For chance to WIN EventBeam free for 6 months including set up worth $2,000 stop by at Bray Leino Events' Booth #1825 at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas, February 25-March 1.

For more information go to www.brayleinoevents.com



For more information go to





Contact:

jdown@brayleino.co.uk









