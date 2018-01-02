|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team People
Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Bray Leino Events Launches EventBeam Event Marketing and Lead Capture App
2/1/2018
International live events and exhibitions agency Bray Leino Events have launched a new event marketing and lead capture app.
Developed by their in-house team, EventBeam is the solution for conferencing and exhibition professionals who require easy flexibility and scalability from an event app.
“Overly complex pricing and fee structures were deterring many of our Clients from adopting mainstream event technology,” said James Doel, Bray Leino Events’ Head of Digital. “So instead of penalising clients with fees every time they want to use their app or install it on more devices, we’ve implemented an unlimited approach.”
Every account can run unlimited campaigns, at unlimited events and on an unlimited number of devices. This means the app can be used for lead capture and management by sales and marketing teams all year round, not just at events.
“This is the simplicity our Clients have told us they want,” added James Doel. “No annual contracts or complex subscriptions, just a one-time setup fee and then a monthly fee based on the number of leads you collect. You only pay as you succeed!”
5 things events professionals need to know about EventBeam:
For more information go to www.brayleinoevents.com.
Contact:
jdown@brayleino.co.uk
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|