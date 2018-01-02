|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team People
Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Access TCA’s Arielle Langlais Completes CTSM Program
2/1/2018
Arielle Langlais, Director, Client Services, at Access TCA, has achieved her CTSM certification. “I began my studies at EXHIBITORLIVE in 2017 and found out I received my certification on November 28, 2017. Would I recommend that speed to anyone else? I don’t know. I just like to get things done and not waste any time.”
Arielle will officially receive her certificate at the CTSM dinner at EXHIBITORLIVE this year.
“For me, the best thing about the program was learning from my client’s perspective. The program is designed for a convention manager, so in the process of changing my perspective from supplier to client, I developed empathy for the challenges my clients face."
She adds, “I loved the networking opportunities that the program affords its participants. From people who are completely green to people with 30+ years of experience, we were an eclectic group, learning from one another as much as from the session presenters.”
Arielle’s thesis focused on onboarding a new client—everything from the RFP process and developing a global corporate brand presence to nurturing a trusting partnership with a new client.
Access President Amy Sondrup added, “The CTSM program is important to our industry because it elevates not only the level of education that makes our decisions more strategic but it also elevates the role of exhibit manager within the company. Our respect for this program is the primary reasons that Access sponsors CTSM program activity at EXHIBITORLIVE.”
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
alanglais@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|