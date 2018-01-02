trending Sponsored Content

Access TCA’s Arielle Langlais Completes CTSM Program

Tweet 2/1/2018

Arielle Langlais, Director, Client Services, at Access TCA, has achieved her



Arielle will officially receive her certificate at the CTSM dinner at EXHIBITORLIVE this year.



“For me, the best thing about the program was learning from my client’s perspective. The program is designed for a convention manager, so in the process of changing my perspective from supplier to client, I developed empathy for the challenges my clients face."



She adds, “I loved the networking opportunities that the program affords its participants. From people who are completely green to people with 30+ years of experience, we were an eclectic group, learning from one another as much as from the session presenters.”



Arielle’s thesis focused on onboarding a new client—everything from the RFP process and developing a global corporate brand presence to nurturing a trusting partnership with a new client.



Access President Amy Sondrup added, “The CTSM program is important to our industry because it elevates not only the level of education that makes our decisions more strategic but it also elevates the role of exhibit manager within the company. Our respect for this program is the primary reasons that Access sponsors CTSM program activity at EXHIBITORLIVE.”





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





Contact:

alanglais@accesstca.com











More information about Access TCA...





