AmpliVox Introduces New Classroom Audio System Package

Tweet 2/1/2018

To meet the audio needs of small to medium-sized classrooms and conference rooms, AmpliVox Sound Systems now offers a comprehensive package of versatile sound products. AmpliVox’s new Classroom Audio System package combines a ceiling tile four-way speaker, a seven-channel mixer/amplifier, and a universal wireless microphone to provide 360 degrees of clear sound coverage.



The new Classroom Audio System is easy to install and use. It includes a four-speaker unit that drops into standard 2’ x 2’ ceiling tile spaces, delivering room-filling sound from a single source. The speaker pairs with AmpliVox’s unique 2.4 GHz Universal Digital Wireless Headset/Handheld Microphone, plugged into the seven-channel mixer/amplifier for simple volume, treble and bass control. The amplifier also offers Bluetooth® streaming ports for playing music from SD cards or USB thumb drives.



“We are excited to offer this versatile and cost-effective new package,” says Don Roth, AmpiVox CEO. “It enhances classrooms, meeting rooms, and similar spaces without taking up space or requiring extensive wiring.”



Learn more about AmpliVox products at





About AmpliVox

AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years. AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message. AmpliVox was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values. AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit



The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by AmpliVox Sound Systems, LLC is under license.





Contact:

nancy@cmacreative.com









