|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Company News
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Launches New Blog and White Paper Series EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team People
Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image Company News
Freeman's Fuzion Platform Gains Momentum with Leading Event Technology Companies Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Fisher Textiles Presents SunBright, a Brilliant Backlit SEG Fabric
2/1/2018
Fisher Textiles, the leading supplier of fabrics for digital printing, is pleased to present its newest fabric for brilliant backlit silicone edge graphics, GF 6090 SunBright®, compatible with transfer Dye Sublimation printing.
The basis of development for this knit fabric was to enhance light dispersion for the production of brilliant backlit prints. GF 6090 SunBright® gives a rich color and has a super soft hand. It is wrinkle and craze resistant, easy to sew and features an excellent stretch for a quick install and proper fit in aluminum framing systems.
This fabric weighs 6.3 oz/yd2 and is stocked 123 inches wide. It is flame retardant and meets NFPA 701 and California Title 19 fire standards.
Visit www.fishertextiles.com/GF6090 to see this fantastic product in action.
Contact Fisher Textiles at 800-554-8886 or info@fishertextiles.com for more information.
Contact:
info@fishertextiles.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|