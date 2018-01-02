trending Sponsored Content

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

People

Company News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Fisher Textiles Presents SunBright, a Brilliant Backlit SEG Fabric

Tweet 2/1/2018

Fisher Textiles, the leading supplier of fabrics for digital printing, is pleased to present its newest fabric for brilliant backlit silicone edge graphics, GF 6090 SunBright®, compatible with transfer Dye Sublimation printing.



The basis of development for this knit fabric was to enhance light dispersion for the production of brilliant backlit prints. GF 6090 SunBright® gives a rich color and has a super soft hand. It is wrinkle and craze resistant, easy to sew and features an excellent stretch for a quick install and proper fit in aluminum framing systems.



This fabric weighs 6.3 oz/yd2 and is stocked 123 inches wide. It is flame retardant and meets NFPA 701 and California Title 19 fire standards.



Visit



Contact Fisher Textiles at 800-554-8886 or info@fishertextiles.com for more information.





Contact:

info@fishertextiles.com









Fisher Textiles, the leading supplier of fabrics for digital printing, is pleased to present its newest fabric for brilliant backlit silicone edge graphics, GF 6090 SunBright®, compatible with transfer Dye Sublimation printing.The basis of development for this knit fabric was to enhance light dispersion for the production of brilliant backlit prints. GF 6090 SunBright® gives a rich color and has a super soft hand. It is wrinkle and craze resistant, easy to sew and features an excellent stretch for a quick install and proper fit in aluminum framing systems.This fabric weighs 6.3 oz/yd2 and is stocked 123 inches wide. It is flame retardant and meets NFPA 701 and California Title 19 fire standards.Visit www.fishertextiles.com/GF6090 to see this fantastic product in action.Contact Fisher Textiles at 800-554-8886 or info@fishertextiles.com for more information. Tweet



