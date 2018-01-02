trending Sponsored Content

Pacific World Wins at Inaugural India MICE Awards 2017

2/1/2018

Pacific World, the world’s leading global destination and event management company, is proud to be recognized as the “Best Strategic Business Unit” at the prestigious India MICE Awards 2017. The award was presented by Mr. Suman Billa, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India during its debut at The Lalit New Delhi on November 27, 2017.



“It is a proud moment for Pacific World India to be recognized by the Indian MICE Industry, this is a true reflection of our commitment and dedication towards the changing landscape of the MICE business in India,“ Naveen Rizvi, regional director of Pacific World India.



The India MICE Awards is aimed at recognizing the achievements and contribution made by the MICE industry players who are boosting the tourism and hospitality industry in India. The awards were supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India with Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam being present to inaugurate the event as the esteemed Chief Guest.



“Pacific World is honored to receive this highly-coveted industry accolade,” said Global Managing Director Selina Chavry of Pacific World. “Our global network of destination managers and planners prides itself in being one of the most innovative players in the events world. With over 35 years of experience and expertise, we look forward to continue executing high impact events that will engage audiences and heighten our clients’ brands.”





About Pacific World

Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas.





Contact:

PacificWorldPR@GlodowNead.com









