beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone

2/2/2018

beMatrix, designer and manufacturer of the original frame system with big holes for exhibit building and events, announced today a partnership with



The Connection Zone will feature a combination of private and public live events during non-show hall hours, hosted by exhibitors and various industry associations. The Connection Zone debuts as a key component of "The Square", EXHIBITORLIVE's centralized community meeting space adjacent to the Exhibit Hall.



"When the EXHIBITORLIVE team was conceptualizing The Connection Zone, it struck me just how well it aligned with our culture," said Robert Laarhoven, President of beMatrix® USA. "From the original Frame with Big Holes, the 25th anniversary of which we are observing this year, until now, all of the innovations we have come up with have come about by taking an existing, underperforming situation, looking at it with fresh eyes, eliminating what holds it back, accentuating what makes it great, and reinventing it. With all the firsts beMatrix has brought to market, I knew we had to be involved in this one," notes Laarhoven.







Edwin Van Der Vennet, CEO of beMatrix® USA, revels in the beMatrix philosophy. "Seeing something in need of improvement or an opportunity to squeeze out more ROI by refining and reinventing is in beMatrix®'s DNA. We must share a common ancestor with Exhibitor Media Group, because the Connection Zone is a perfect example of seeing an existing situation with fresh eyes and being able to reinvent it to increase its capabilities with a 'wow, why didn't I think of that' simple elegance."



EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, takes place February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. Visit





About beMatrix®

The 360° Exhibit System

beMatrix®, headquartered in Roeselare, Belgium, with production facilities in Roeselare, Norcross, GA (USA) and Hangzhou, China and sales and distribution offices in 61 countries, manufactures a Tooless™, reusable frame system for the exhibit builder, general contractor and event producer industries. The same aluminum frame accepts both hard panel and fabric infills. Combining its new 360° Design initiative and Tooless™ approach, The System is recognized for its quick and easy construction of walls, ceilings and doors. Used worldwide for exhibits, events, pop-up venues and displays, The System is complete with straight and curved frames, doors, counters, lighting and wall mounting accessories. The System is considered environmentally sustainable, providing endless reusability as the same aluminum frames are continuously reconfigured and redesigned into new structures. The beMatrix® factories support complete sustainability by recycling 100% of all waste created during the fabrication process. beMatrix® and b62® are registered trademarks of beMatrix® USA. Learn more at



Contact: Melisa Burrell, M.burrell@bematrix.us, Mobile 770.407.8119



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com









