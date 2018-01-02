trending Sponsored Content

Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond

Tweet 2/1/2018

As marketers, it's essential to stay on top of new and emerging trends. It's also important to choose the right ideas that fit your brand so you can create tailored exhibit booth experiences that are captivating, engaging, and memorable.



To kick off the year in trendy on-point style, we've launched the Freeman Trend Lab to help you prepare for another year of ongoing change. We've done the heavy lifting by analyzing existing and incoming trends to help you figure out how you can apply timely and relevant ideas. The result? A blueprint to elevate your exhibit and the brand experiences you create for attendees.



Just in time for EXHIBITORLIVE, we've selected six top trends from the lab and outlined them in a trend-spotting checklist. Use this handy tool to spot the ideas we believe will help your exhibit shine over the next 12 to 18 months. As you observe these trends coming to life at the show, jot down ideas on how you can incorporate them into your own booth plans.



Download this trend-spotting checklist for ideas to reinvent your booth.



Here's a teaser of the first trend featured in the checklist along with ideas for how you can weave this notion into your booth activations.



Do Good

Doing Good - With Purpose



By bringing communities together to learn, grow, and network, we can weave purpose into our objectives and contribute to the greater good. A collective mission to make a difference can bring positive change to everything and everyone...everywhere.



When thinking about your organization's goals and mission, how can your exhibit demonstrate a corporate responsibility story? If sustainability factors into the exhibit planning or your organization is active in the community, find ways to weave that into your messaging. Audiences are interested to learn how brands contribute positively to society with do-gooder efforts. But make sure the communication aligns with your brand and the overall event goals for each show.



Curious how to be more sustainable? We can help you recycle your exhibit or materials, source local charities for donations, and manage overall green practices - even if you're just starting out. Let us help you take the first step toward a greener experience.



Want more? Download the checklist now to take advantage of trend-spotting in real time on the show floor in Vegas and to help you plan throughout the year.



https://www.freeman.com/resources/exhibitorlive-trend-spotting-checklist













Contact:

contactfreeman@freeman.com











More information about Freeman...





