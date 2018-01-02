|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Sponsored Content
Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond
2/1/2018
As marketers, it's essential to stay on top of new and emerging trends. It's also important to choose the right ideas that fit your brand so you can create tailored exhibit booth experiences that are captivating, engaging, and memorable.
To kick off the year in trendy on-point style, we've launched the Freeman Trend Lab to help you prepare for another year of ongoing change. We've done the heavy lifting by analyzing existing and incoming trends to help you figure out how you can apply timely and relevant ideas. The result? A blueprint to elevate your exhibit and the brand experiences you create for attendees.
Just in time for EXHIBITORLIVE, we've selected six top trends from the lab and outlined them in a trend-spotting checklist. Use this handy tool to spot the ideas we believe will help your exhibit shine over the next 12 to 18 months. As you observe these trends coming to life at the show, jot down ideas on how you can incorporate them into your own booth plans.
Download this trend-spotting checklist for ideas to reinvent your booth.
Here's a teaser of the first trend featured in the checklist along with ideas for how you can weave this notion into your booth activations.
Do Good
Doing Good - With Purpose
By bringing communities together to learn, grow, and network, we can weave purpose into our objectives and contribute to the greater good. A collective mission to make a difference can bring positive change to everything and everyone...everywhere.
When thinking about your organization's goals and mission, how can your exhibit demonstrate a corporate responsibility story? If sustainability factors into the exhibit planning or your organization is active in the community, find ways to weave that into your messaging. Audiences are interested to learn how brands contribute positively to society with do-gooder efforts. But make sure the communication aligns with your brand and the overall event goals for each show.
Curious how to be more sustainable? We can help you recycle your exhibit or materials, source local charities for donations, and manage overall green practices - even if you're just starting out. Let us help you take the first step toward a greener experience.
Want more? Download the checklist now to take advantage of trend-spotting in real time on the show floor in Vegas and to help you plan throughout the year.
https://www.freeman.com/resources/exhibitorlive-trend-spotting-checklist
Contact:
contactfreeman@freeman.com
More information about Freeman...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|