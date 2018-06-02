trending Sponsored Content

Event Architecture Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Create The Meeting Point Lounge

2/6/2018

Event Architecture – provider of portable, modular architectural structures for indoor and outdoor events, trade shows, festivals and brand activations – will partner with LIVE.



Event Architecture will provide two customized AirClad structures – an XPO and XDek – that will serve as an as an oasis for EXHIBITORLIVE attendees looking to hold a one-on-one conversation or simply take a moment to relax and plan their exhibit hall shopping experience shielded from the din and bustle of the show floor.







“EXHIBITORLIVE is one of the most important exhibitions for our industry, and this is the first-time we’ve brought AirClad units to the event," notes Tim Bookout, Director of Sales for AirClad at Event Architecture. "We’re excited to raise awareness about Event Architecture and AirClad as well as the ways brands can use the line at indoor and outdoor events, trade shows, festivals and brand activations."



"We're extremely excited to welcome Event Architecture to EXHIBITORLIVE," said Randy Acker, president and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "The AirClad structures are beautiful pieces of architecture, in both form and function; I'm confident that our attendees will love the environment they create."







Experience The EXHIBITORLIVE Meeting Point Lounge in booth 1853 and meet the team from Event Architecture at booth 1856.



EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, takes place February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. Visit





About Event Architecture

Event Architecture is a provider of portable, modular architectural structures that are perfect for indoor or outdoor events, trade shows, festivals and an endless array of brand activations. Our portable solutions can be fully branded, and they come in sizes to meet any need. Event Architecture is committed to both service and unsurpassed product excellence. Find out more at





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning LIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com









