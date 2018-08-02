trending Sponsored Content

Company News, New Products

Stay22 Introduces a Lodging Solution Platform for Show Organizers and Event Producers

2/8/2018

Stay22, a Montreal-based company, recently introduced a platform for show organizers and event-producers that simplifies the search for places to stay around live events and generates revenue for the organizer each time their guest book a room.



Through Stay22’s platform, the event organizer immediately has its own Airbnb and hotel booking solution embedded within their registration site while at the same time reaping the benefits of additional revenue achieved when attendees book their stay.



Stay22 provides the attendees with more suitable and attractive options for lodging by embedding a venue-centric map on the event’s website or on the confirmation page of the tickets purchased.



“For the attendee, we’ve created a solution that enhances their options of where to stay while attending an event and make it part of the event-registration process,” said Andrew Lockhead, Chief Executive Officer, Stay22. “At the same time, the organizer generates additional revenue when their attendees book their stay with Stay22.”



“We alleviate the pain-staking process for the organizer of having to negotiate hotel room rates and room blocks and enable them to focus on their event,” added Lockhead.



Stay22 is now pursuing partnerships with convention organizers, meeting planners, and show producers that attract a sizeable out-of-town visitor base. Additionally, show organizers and event-producers can display the accommodation map for their attendees traveling to the event.



The company wants to also work with those who travel to participate in large-size ticketed events that attract a visiting fan base, such as flower shows, art shows, boat shows, and car shows.



“This is the perfect solution to a convention or meeting planner looking to make additional revenue when out-of-town guests book their lodging through Stay22 on their website,” said Mohamad Al Sadoon, Marketing Director, Stay22. “We are looking to expand our clientele into this space.



“Additionally, there are many individuals involved behind the scenes of these events that also require lodging,” added Lockhead. “We can accommodate these individuals, as well as the event employees, which would also be a benefit to the event organizer.”



How It Works

Stay22 provides a free widget that curates listings around the event destination which the event organizer can embed on the event's website or include as part of the registration transaction. The company offers a revenue share deal with the organizer through a pay-per-booking. By being embedded on the event website, attendees can book their stay while registering for the event.



Stay22 is eager to arrange new partnerships and is currently setting up introductory meetings with meeting planners and show organizers and other organizations. The company recently closed a seed round. Learn more at www.stay22.com





Contact:

ike@richmancommunications.com









