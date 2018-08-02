|
People
Area Exhibits Welcomes Jacob Norris to Team
2/8/2018
Area Exhibits Design & Build in Seattle would like to announce that Jacob Norris, a 17 year veteran of the Trade Show industry, joined our team back in September of 2017. Jacob brings his extensive graphic design knowledge to Area as well as his expert knowledge of the portable aspects of the industry.
Jacob previously spent the last 16 years working for another Seattle based Trade Show Display company before choosing to move on to a more private and boutique shop such as Area Exhibits.
Jacob will be working on various new avenues for Area Exhibits to excell in the portable world of Trade Show displays while complimenting our already excellent custom builds. If you have worked with Jacob previously please do drop him a note. We feel very fortunate to have Mr. Norris as a part of our team.
For more information go to www.area-db.com.
Contact:
andrea@area-db.com
