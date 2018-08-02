trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Lisa L. Santoro of SmartSource Named to the MPI New England Board of Directors

Tweet 2/8/2018

Lisa L. Santoro, Account Executive, Northeast Region serving in the Boston, MA office of SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY,



At SmartSource®, Santoro actively develops new customers, leveraging strong skills in building and sustaining relationships with clients by ensuring that they receive the best technologies and services for their events. She has extensive experience in the event planning arena serving Fortune 500 companies, which has earned her multiple industry awards.



Prior to joining SmartSource, Santoro served as District Account Executive, New England for CORT Event Furnishings, a Berkshire Hathaway Company (Stoughton, MA). During her tenure, district sales quadrupled and the client’s roster of Fortune 500 companies grew. She is the recipient of such honors as the CORT Event Furnishing’s $1.5 Million Club and multiple Sales Excellence Awards.



In addition to her active involvement with MPI/NE, Santoro served as President of the International Live Events Association, Boston Chapter.



Santoro holds a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Merchandising from Mount Ida College (Newton Centre, MA). She resides in North Billerica, MA.





About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource solutions help marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 20 major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit



About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. Founded in 1972, MPI provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including more than 17,000 engaged members and its Plan Your Meetings audience. It has more than 90 chapters and clubs in 19 countries.





Contact:

dmautuori@optonline.net











More information about SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals ...





Lisa L. Santoro, Account Executive, Northeast Region serving in the Boston, MA office of SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY, www.smartsourcerentals.com ), one of the nation’s leading providers of computer, audio visual (AV) and technology solutions for businesses and events, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Meeting Planners International, New England Chapter (MPI/NE). The 2018-2019 Board Term is from July 1, 2018 - June 30, 2019. In conjunction with her Board role, Santoro will be serving as the Director, Monthly Programs for MPI/NE. Santoro has been an MPI member for approximately five years. During that time, she served on the Special Projects and Programs and Education Committees. Additionally, she co-chaired two monthly educational events for the Programs and Education Committee.At SmartSource®, Santoro actively develops new customers, leveraging strong skills in building and sustaining relationships with clients by ensuring that they receive the best technologies and services for their events. She has extensive experience in the event planning arena serving Fortune 500 companies, which has earned her multiple industry awards.Prior to joining SmartSource, Santoro served as District Account Executive, New England for CORT Event Furnishings, a Berkshire Hathaway Company (Stoughton, MA). During her tenure, district sales quadrupled and the client’s roster of Fortune 500 companies grew. She is the recipient of such honors as the CORT Event Furnishing’s $1.5 Million Club and multiple Sales Excellence Awards.In addition to her active involvement with MPI/NE, Santoro served as President of the International Live Events Association, Boston Chapter.Santoro holds a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Merchandising from Mount Ida College (Newton Centre, MA). She resides in North Billerica, MA.About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual RentalsSmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource solutions help marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 20 major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit www.smartsourcerentals.com or call 800-888-8686.About MPIMeeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. Founded in 1972, MPI provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including more than 17,000 engaged members and its Plan Your Meetings audience. It has more than 90 chapters and clubs in 19 countries. Tweet



