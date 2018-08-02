|
Company News
Event Options Develops New Events Industry Technology to Deliver the Highest in Customer Experience
2/8/2018
With over 30 years in the corporate meetings and event services industry, Jim Etkin has launched Event Options. A new technology for the events industry, Event Options provides pictures, pricing, dimensions, materials, and more for 1000’s of event rental products. A web-based marketplace for event products and services, Event Options aggregates the inventory from multiple suppliers in each market, providing customers with all the information they need to search for the perfect items for their event.
Event Options provides event planners with absolute price transparency. The prices listed on the Event Options website are the same as its suppliers. A crucial component in budgeting and making purchasing decisions, Event Options displays the lowest price available for its rental products.
The Company’s online platform features a unique search tool that lets planners find the ideal items for an event. Event planners can filter the easy to use search engine by product, colors, materials, shape, themes and more. Items include chairs, sofas, highboys, lounge combinations, dining, conference and executive groupings, room décor, table décor, themes, games & activities, staging and more.
“We are event professionals that have owned and operated event companies that produced corporate events all over the globe. When sourcing for the best products and services for an event, it would often take days and multiple requests for suppliers to eventually provide the specs on the items they owned – prices, quantity, colors, sizes, materials, pictures, as well as their multiday rates, minimum order, delivery fee and more. We would then spend days reviewing and consolidating all the information from various sources - word, excel, PowerPoint, pdfs, emails, and websites – to choose the ideal items we would include within the presentation for our client. Crazy, right?” said Jim Etkin, President and CEO of Event Options. Event Options eliminates all those inefficiencies for the entire event ecosystem.
Event Options offers professional event planners who can suggest event products, event designs, or manage the logistics for any event. Currently in the Florida marketplace, Event Options plans to expand to top meeting destinations nationwide. For more information go to www.event-options.com.
Contact:
jetkin@event-options.com
