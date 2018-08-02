trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Expansion Receives LEED Certification

Tweet 2/8/2018

The Henry B. González Convention Center (HBGCC) has received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The HBGCC achieved LEED Silver certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in: innovative design, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.



“From the beginning of this project, our goal has been to ensure that the transformation of the Henry B. González Convention Center was more than just adding square footage,” said Michael Sawaya, Executive Director of Convention and Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio. “From having the largest ballroom in Texas to achieving LEED Silver Certification, this monumental project has been on the leading edge of innovation in our industry,” Sawaya added.



The $325 million expansion marks the largest single capital improvement project in the City of San Antonio’s history and increases the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center footprint to 1.65 million square feet. This innovative design-build project was delivered by the City of San Antonio ahead of schedule and within budget.



The convention center expansion included more than 800,000 square feet of new construction and more than 78,000 square feet that was renovated within the existing building. The expansion comprises 260,000 square feet of new exhibition space, along with a 54,000 square foot ballroom, making the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center the largest of its kind in Texas.



“The City of San Antonio is proud to be a catalyst for positive change in the way our buildings are constructed and operated,” said Douglas Melnick, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of San Antonio. “San Antonio is truly moving onward and upward, accelerating change and embracing the implementation of the SA Tomorrow Sustainability Plan.”



“The HBGCC LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. “LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize the built environment by providing everyone with a healthy, green and high performing buildings. The HBGCC serves as a prime example of how the work of innovative building projects can use local solutions to make a global impact on the environment.”



For more information go to





Contact:

meganlagrone@visitsanantonio.com









The Henry B. González Convention Center (HBGCC) has received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The HBGCC achieved LEED Silver certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in: innovative design, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.“From the beginning of this project, our goal has been to ensure that the transformation of the Henry B. González Convention Center was more than just adding square footage,” said Michael Sawaya, Executive Director of Convention and Sports Facilities for the City of San Antonio. “From having the largest ballroom in Texas to achieving LEED Silver Certification, this monumental project has been on the leading edge of innovation in our industry,” Sawaya added.The $325 million expansion marks the largest single capital improvement project in the City of San Antonio’s history and increases the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center footprint to 1.65 million square feet. This innovative design-build project was delivered by the City of San Antonio ahead of schedule and within budget.The convention center expansion included more than 800,000 square feet of new construction and more than 78,000 square feet that was renovated within the existing building. The expansion comprises 260,000 square feet of new exhibition space, along with a 54,000 square foot ballroom, making the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center the largest of its kind in Texas.“The City of San Antonio is proud to be a catalyst for positive change in the way our buildings are constructed and operated,” said Douglas Melnick, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of San Antonio. “San Antonio is truly moving onward and upward, accelerating change and embracing the implementation of the SA Tomorrow Sustainability Plan.”“The HBGCC LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. “LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize the built environment by providing everyone with a healthy, green and high performing buildings. The HBGCC serves as a prime example of how the work of innovative building projects can use local solutions to make a global impact on the environment.”For more information go to www.visitsanantonio.com Tweet



