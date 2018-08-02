trending Sponsored Content

Orbus Achieves SGIA's Certification for Color Management

2/8/2018

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America's leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is proud to announce that the it has achieved SGIA's Certification for Color Management. Through earning this certification, Orbus' graphics department can ensure superior color consistency and repeatability with orders placed.



With the SGIA Certification for Color Management Orbus can apply the best methods of avoiding color inconsistencies as printing conditions change from day to day and week to week. To help prevent color shifts, the Orbus graphics team implemented the daily practice of printing and scanning color management charts along with the weekly practice of profile re-linearization on every printer. Through the process of scanning color management charts as well as profile re-linearization, the team detect color shifts and adjust the printer profiles accordingly.



“Applying what I learned at the SGIA course to my work has really made my tasks easier to understand and complete” said Mike Shortness, Orbus' RIP Station Coordinator. “Having the proper color management training allows me to provide customers peace of mind when it comes to getting precise and accurate colors”.



In 2017, Orbus responded to the increasing demand of printing capacity by adding new state-of-the-art printers to company locations in both Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. The addition of these printers allows Orbus to nearly double company print output, and through earning the SGIA Certification for Color Management, customer satisfaction remains a guarantee.





About Orbus

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®. Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts. Orbus' supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit





Contact:

kyle@orbus.com











