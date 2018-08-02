|
|
|
|
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Nimlok to Bring Brands to Life Using Virtual Reality at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/8/2018
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is returning to EXHIBITORLIVE February 25-March 1 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas and will utilize virtual reality to bring brands to life on the show floor.
EXHIBITORLIVE attendees will be able to watch exhibits come to life before their eyes at Nimlok’s booth - #1333 – during the show’s open exhibit hall hours. The company announced the incorporation of virtual reality in a brief teaser video, which can be viewed at www.nimlok.com/exhibitorlive.
“Nimlok has been bringing brands to life since 1970 through inventive exhibit and display solutions, customized to meet the needs of the exhibitor,” said Giles Douglas, President and CEO of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group. “We are excited to showcase this creative, consultative process on the show floor at EXHIBITORLIVE.”
Nimlok’s expert exhibit design staff will showcase the process of bringing brands to life at trade shows, from sketching exhibit design ideas based around client criteria to rendering, building and delivering sleek custom and custom modular exhibits.
Additionally, the company gave away all-access passes to EXHIBITORLIVE to five event marketers on February 1, 2018 as part of Nimlok’s EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Pass Sweepstakes. The lucky winners will attend EXHIBITORLIVE and have full access to unlimited sessions, workshops, Peer2Peer Roundtables and more.
For a complementary pass into EXHIBITORLIVE’s show hall, visit www.exhibitorlive.com/Nimlok. For more information on Nimlok’s in-booth program at the show, visit www.nimlok.com/exhibitorlive.
About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
|
|
|
|