Five New Employees Join the Mirror Show Management Team

2/8/2018

Mirror Show Management has hired five new employees.



Nate Thompson has joined the company as Warehouse Coordinator. He was most recently with Roberts Wesleyan College overseeing site management in Chili, NY. Nate resides in Scottsville, NY.



Brad Carroll has joined the company as Warehouse Coordinator. He was most recently with Home Depot as Department Supervisor in Rochester, NY. He holds a B.A in Political Science from University of Rochester. Brad resides in Webster, NY.



Gavin Spuck has joined the company as Warehouse Coordinator. He was most recently with Sonic Drive-In as General Manager in Rochester, NY. He holds a M.B.A, Finance concentration from Southern New Hampshire University. Gavin resides in East Rochester, NY.



Ryan Fetzner has joined the company as Graphic Designer. He was most recently with Grid Marketing as Sr. Graphic Designer in Rochester, NY. He holds a B.F.A in Graphic Design from Rochester Institute of Technology. Ryan resides in Rochester, NY.



Erica Mimken has joined the company as Graphic Designer. She was most recently with Manning & Napier Advisors as Graphic Designer in Fairport, NY. She holds a B.F.A in Graphic Design from SUNY New Paltz. Erica resides in Rochester, NY.





Mirror Show Management is a customer experience agency specializing in trade shows, events and environments. MSM was the first agency RFP-certified by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association, resides on Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List of the most elite exhibit fabrication companies and has been named a Top Workplace since the award’s inception. Visit





