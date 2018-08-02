trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Modern Forms Celebrates Grand Opening of 15,000 Sq. Ft. Showroom in Dallas Trade Mart During Lightovation

Tweet 2/8/2018

Over 700 customers, colleagues and friends attended the exciting and highly awaited Grand Opening of the expansive 15,000 square foot Modern Forms Showroom in Space #4808 of the Dallas Trade Mart during Lightovation in January.



Pictured in the attached image of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony from left to right are: Modern Forms Director of Business Development Tom Lillie; Modern Forms Co-Founders Dirk and Shelley Wald; and WAC Lighting Co-Founders Tai and Tony Wang.







The Ribbon Cutting was followed with a special reception on Thursday evening, January 18th.. Exciting raffles were drawn throughout the night, including door prizes for 100 leading voice-activated personal assistants and smart thermostat systems that operate with Modern Forms Fans. Premium drawings also included several tropical vacations to Cabo San Lucas and Grenada, and the most anticipated electric car imported from California with a priority 2018 delivery reservation.



During the Grand Opening, Modern Forms unveiled a completely new line of Indoor/Outdoor Smart Fans, with 80 SKUs and 27 core designs. All Modern Forms Fans are beautifully engineered, use quiet and efficient DC motors, and integrate LED luminaire and smart “Adaptive Learning Technology” exclusively developed by WAC Lighting. The smart ceiling fans will feature a complete array of upscale interior/exterior styles to maintain continuity of your decor. The entire line is designed to adapt to your routine, reduce energy costs and make life simpler all year round. The fans can be controlled from the wall or anywhere in the world from the palm of your hand while connected to an easy-to-use app that communicates via WIFI and integrates with other smart home devices you already own.



In addition to the groundbreaking smart ceiling fans, Modern Forms launched over 220 all-LED luminaire designs, including sleek and sophisticated chandeliers, pendants and sconces. Many luminaires are bigger and bolder than before to reflect the latest expectations of the luxury design community.





About Modern Forms

Engineered to the finest detail for unsurpassed performance and design sophistication, Modern Forms is a future-forward manufacturer and innovative brand of unique upscale all-LED Modern Forms Luminaires, and a groundbreaking new line of smart interior and exterior Modern Forms Fans. Originally a subsidiary of the WAC Lighting Company group of brands, Modern Forms took North America by storm in the last five years with avant-garde designs that leverage advanced LED technology developed exclusively by WAC engineering. Now it is the leading independent provider of technology and modern design in lighting and fans.



Modern Forms is designed to complement a diverse array of architectural interiors and exteriors while delivering high quality, functional illumination for luxury homes, hotels and commercial spaces. Each cutting-edge design is lovingly developed by in-house designers to showcase innovative applications of upscale materials and painstakingly engineered for the tangible details that convey quality and years of robust performance.



Modern Forms offers a vast presentation that achieves superior illumination from clean upscale forms only made possible with proprietary LED technology. Premium powder coat and plated finishes, marine grade stainless steel constructed designs, gold and silver leafing, and exclusively developed glass and crystal techniques, are just a few of the features that speak to discriminating specifiers.



Modern Forms can be reached at 1.866.810.6615 or by visiting





Contact:

christopher@cpmediarelation.com









Over 700 customers, colleagues and friends attended the exciting and highly awaited Grand Opening of the expansive 15,000 square foot Modern Forms Showroom in Space #4808 of the Dallas Trade Mart during Lightovation in January.Pictured in the attached image of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony from left to right are: Modern Forms Director of Business Development Tom Lillie; Modern Forms Co-Founders Dirk and Shelley Wald; and WAC Lighting Co-Founders Tai and Tony Wang.The Ribbon Cutting was followed with a special reception on Thursday evening, January 18th.. Exciting raffles were drawn throughout the night, including door prizes for 100 leading voice-activated personal assistants and smart thermostat systems that operate with Modern Forms Fans. Premium drawings also included several tropical vacations to Cabo San Lucas and Grenada, and the most anticipated electric car imported from California with a priority 2018 delivery reservation.During the Grand Opening, Modern Forms unveiled a completely new line of Indoor/Outdoor Smart Fans, with 80 SKUs and 27 core designs. All Modern Forms Fans are beautifully engineered, use quiet and efficient DC motors, and integrate LED luminaire and smart “Adaptive Learning Technology” exclusively developed by WAC Lighting. The smart ceiling fans will feature a complete array of upscale interior/exterior styles to maintain continuity of your decor. The entire line is designed to adapt to your routine, reduce energy costs and make life simpler all year round. The fans can be controlled from the wall or anywhere in the world from the palm of your hand while connected to an easy-to-use app that communicates via WIFI and integrates with other smart home devices you already own.In addition to the groundbreaking smart ceiling fans, Modern Forms launched over 220 all-LED luminaire designs, including sleek and sophisticated chandeliers, pendants and sconces. Many luminaires are bigger and bolder than before to reflect the latest expectations of the luxury design community.About Modern FormsEngineered to the finest detail for unsurpassed performance and design sophistication, Modern Forms is a future-forward manufacturer and innovative brand of unique upscale all-LED Modern Forms Luminaires, and a groundbreaking new line of smart interior and exterior Modern Forms Fans. Originally a subsidiary of the WAC Lighting Company group of brands, Modern Forms took North America by storm in the last five years with avant-garde designs that leverage advanced LED technology developed exclusively by WAC engineering. Now it is the leading independent provider of technology and modern design in lighting and fans.Modern Forms is designed to complement a diverse array of architectural interiors and exteriors while delivering high quality, functional illumination for luxury homes, hotels and commercial spaces. Each cutting-edge design is lovingly developed by in-house designers to showcase innovative applications of upscale materials and painstakingly engineered for the tangible details that convey quality and years of robust performance.Modern Forms offers a vast presentation that achieves superior illumination from clean upscale forms only made possible with proprietary LED technology. Premium powder coat and plated finishes, marine grade stainless steel constructed designs, gold and silver leafing, and exclusively developed glass and crystal techniques, are just a few of the features that speak to discriminating specifiers.Modern Forms can be reached at 1.866.810.6615 or by visiting www.modernforms.com Tweet



