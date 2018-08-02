|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Brumark Invites You to Come See the Advantage of XL at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/8/2018
Get the EXTRA ADVANTAGE!
Brumark has invested in improved materials and processes to bring you Advantage XL -- superior flooring at unbeatable value.
So what is Advantage XL? Visit Booth 1125 at EXHIBITORLIVE to find out and experience the difference.
Better flooring at a better value? Don't miss out on this advantage. See you in Las Vegas!
For more information about Brumark, call 1-800-291-9606 or visit www.brumark.com.
Contact:
james@brumark.com
More information about Brumark...
