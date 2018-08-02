trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Mimaki USA Installs First 3DUJ-553 Photorealistic 3D Printer in the Americas at Pictographics Las Vegas

Tweet 2/8/2018

Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, has installed the first 3DUJ-553 3D printer in the Americas at Pictographics in Las Vegas.



The Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer offers an unprecedented printing experience with a number of enhancements to produce objects with high definition, fine detail and in full color up to 20 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 12 inches high. It is a color-managed device with more than 10 million possible color combinations for photorealistic output. Clear ink is available for creating translucent colors. It uses water-soluble support material that is easy to remove, maintaining fine details.







“Pictographics has expanded its market by becoming a total solution provider and by partnering with other solutions companies,” said Craig Miller, President & CEO of Pictographics. “This is our plan for 3D printing as well, and the Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer is a key component in our business strategy. What sets it apart from all other 3D devices is its color - more colors, brighter, more vibrant. We looked at the market and tried to match the available technologies to what our customers need, and the Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer was best suited for the detail 3D work we want to produce.”



Mimaki 3DUJ-553 key highlights More than 10 million possible color combinations for photorealistic output

The 3DUJ-553 printer is a fully ICC-compliant, color managed device that can produce more than 10 million color combinations and achieve 90% of SWOP colors. It is the only color managed 3D printer currently available offering users the ability to reproduce a tonal range far surpassing that of any other 3D printer and enabling them to utilize 2D and 3D in tandem for photographic applications. The ability to create highly color-accurate objects and prototypes that can be reproduced without the need for manual hand coloring reduces finishing and prototyping times drastically.

Mimaki technology combined with high quality modeling

Mimaki’s printer and ink technologies enable high quality 3D printing that can create products that are delicate, extremely precise and incredibly realistic.

Clear ink enhances product variations

The 3DUJ-553 printer is also able to utilize clear inks that can be jetted independently or combined with colored ink to create translucent objects.

Unique support material for hassle-free finishing Unlike many other 3D materials, the Mimaki water-soluble support material does not require lye or other harsh chemicals but is easily removed with water alone. Easy removal of the support material means that end users can create models and products with fine details and intricate designs without affecting the final design.





About Mimaki USA

Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial Printing markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit





Contact:

info@mimakiusa.com









Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, has installed the first 3DUJ-553 3D printer in the Americas at Pictographics in Las Vegas.The Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer offers an unprecedented printing experience with a number of enhancements to produce objects with high definition, fine detail and in full color up to 20 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 12 inches high. It is a color-managed device with more than 10 million possible color combinations for photorealistic output. Clear ink is available for creating translucent colors. It uses water-soluble support material that is easy to remove, maintaining fine details.“Pictographics has expanded its market by becoming a total solution provider and by partnering with other solutions companies,” said Craig Miller, President & CEO of Pictographics. “This is our plan for 3D printing as well, and the Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer is a key component in our business strategy. What sets it apart from all other 3D devices is its color - more colors, brighter, more vibrant. We looked at the market and tried to match the available technologies to what our customers need, and the Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer was best suited for the detail 3D work we want to produce.”Mimaki 3DUJ-553 key highlightsUnlike many other 3D materials, the Mimaki water-soluble support material does not require lye or other harsh chemicals but is easily removed with water alone. Easy removal of the support material means that end users can create models and products with fine details and intricate designs without affecting the final design.About Mimaki USAMimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial Printing markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit www.mimakiusa.com Tweet



