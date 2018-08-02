|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Mimaki USA Installs First 3DUJ-553 Photorealistic 3D Printer in the Americas at Pictographics Las Vegas
2/8/2018
Mimaki USA, a leading manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and cutters, has installed the first 3DUJ-553 3D printer in the Americas at Pictographics in Las Vegas.
The Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer offers an unprecedented printing experience with a number of enhancements to produce objects with high definition, fine detail and in full color up to 20 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 12 inches high. It is a color-managed device with more than 10 million possible color combinations for photorealistic output. Clear ink is available for creating translucent colors. It uses water-soluble support material that is easy to remove, maintaining fine details.
“Pictographics has expanded its market by becoming a total solution provider and by partnering with other solutions companies,” said Craig Miller, President & CEO of Pictographics. “This is our plan for 3D printing as well, and the Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer is a key component in our business strategy. What sets it apart from all other 3D devices is its color - more colors, brighter, more vibrant. We looked at the market and tried to match the available technologies to what our customers need, and the Mimaki 3DUJ-553 printer was best suited for the detail 3D work we want to produce.”
Mimaki 3DUJ-553 key highlights
About Mimaki USA
Mimaki is an innovator and a pioneer in the development of digital printing and cutting products worldwide. The company has engineered and manufactured a complete line of digital printers and cutters, and offers a total workflow solution for the many applications found in the Sign & Graphics, Textile & Apparel and Industrial Printing markets. In 2014, Mimaki USA celebrated 15 years of serving customers in the Americas. It is an operating entity of Mimaki Engineering of Japan, which celebrated its 40th year in 2015. For more information, visit www.mimakiusa.com.
Contact:
info@mimakiusa.com
|
|
|
