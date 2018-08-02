trending Sponsored Content

Access TCA Sponsors Olympic-themed HCEA Reception at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/8/2018

Once again, Access TCA is sponsoring the HCEA reception at



Coming on the heels of the Winter Olympics, the reception will feature a signature drink, “Closing Ceremony,” and guests will be urged to “Go for the Gold.”



Amy Sondrup, President, Access TCA, said, “Access continues to support healthcare exhibiting and especially the people who make it a successful avenue for helping time-pressed doctors learn about the latest in patient care. We look forward to seeing our friends at the reception on Monday evening.”





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the human health, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





Contact:

asondrup@accesstca.com











More information about Access TCA...





