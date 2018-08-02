|
|
|
|
|
People
nParallel Hires Erik Blomsness as New Business Development Executive
2/8/2018
nParallel, a strategic trade show exhibit company that also designs and fabricates retail displays and fixtures recently hired Erik Blomsness to join the company’s new business team to support nParallel’s growth and new business opportunities.
Blomsness will be responsible for partnering with nParallel’s existing new business team as the company continues to grow its list of 60+ national and local clients. nParallel’s client roster spans across a variety of industries including food and beverage, natural and organic, active outdoor lifestyle, heavy construction, tools, healthcare, medical device, technology and more.
“nParallel has been expanding its services, capabilities, and client roster. In addition, we’ve been so fortunate to continue to grow our in-house team with some of the best employees in the market,” said Don Gonse, co-founder of nParallel. “Blomsness will be a great addition to our team and will be instrumental in helping nParallel connect with the right companies across the nation to provide strategic trade show concepts and fabrications along with retail display and fixture solutions.”
“With nParallel being a strong Minnesota company with so much growth taking place, it’s an exciting time to join the company,” said Blomsness. “I’m looking forward to partnering with the team to work with some of the best companies across the nation to ensure they have the most strategic and innovative trade show experience for their customers.” Previous to nParallel, Blomsness was a sales specialist at WinCraft, Inc.
In January of 2018, nParallel has welcomed in new clients such as MegaFood and BOSS Snowplow. In 2017, nParallel experienced 29 percent growth and is expecting an even stronger 2018.
About nParallel
nParallel strategically designs and constructs solutions to showcase their clients’ offerings and brand identity in a variety of environments including trade show, retail, corporate headquarters and many others. The company combines excellence in both product and customer service to provide their clients with the best experience possible and a strategic solution to their business needs. nParallel believes creativity, collaboration and innovation are pillars to lasting partnerships and strong results. Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, nParallel offers quality marketing services since its inception in 2003 to national and regional brands. For more information, visit the company online at www.nparallel.com.
Contact:
Megan@CommBoutique.com
|
|
|
|