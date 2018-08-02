trending Sponsored Content

PHG Consulting to Represent Reno Tahoe Tourism Efforts in Five Chinese Provinces

Tweet 2/8/2018

The Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (RSCVA) has retained the services of PHG Consulting, in an effort to expand Reno Tahoe’s appeal as an international travel destination.



“Reno Tahoe has seen an upswing in visitation in recent years, and we want to build on that momentum,” said RSCVA President and CEO Phil DeLone. “Chinese travelers represent one of the fastest-growing travel segments in the world, and we know they’re coming to Nevada. This partnership with PHG Consulting is a great opportunity to tell travelers about our proximity to national parks, Western heritage, Lake Tahoe and the beautiful outdoors, as well as our booming nightlife and entertainment districts.”



The U.S. Travel Association and Brand USA expect more than 20 million travelers from China to the U.S. during the next five years, and the company will now be working to bring those travelers to northern Nevada. Through its offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Guangzhou, PHG Consulting will market and promote the Reno Tahoe region to travel agents, tour groups, media organizations and consumers throughout the country. PHG Consulting will also be responsible for building a comprehensive marketing, education, development and communications program to support RSCVA with a strong sales and marketing initiative.



"Reno Tahoe has the tourism product that the Chinese tourist desires and our team is excited to introduce the destination to this fast-growing outbound market," said PHG Consulting Vice President Paul Cohen.



From world-class skiing to wild horses and an eclectic arts and culture community, Reno Tahoe is a melting pot of activities, personalities and history that are attractive to international travelers interested in the American West. With a diverse geography, Reno Tahoe also offers first-class resort hotels, as well as an abundance of indoor entertainment, and is still one of the original, featured gaming destinations in the U.S.





About Reno Tahoe

Reno Tahoe is a dynamic, four-season resort destination in a spectacular natural setting – where America’s largest alpine lake meets “The Biggest Little City in the World.” Here, genuine Western heritage and hospitality are served up alongside a region in the midst of an exciting transformation, offering travelers world-class attractions, outdoor adventure and an annual calendar of cultural, culinary and sporting events. Reno Tahoe is marketed by the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA), an organization established in 1959 to promote convention and tourism business in Washoe County, which includes Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe. For more information, go to



About PHG Consulting

A division of Preferred Hospitality Group, PHG Consulting is a uniquely positioned global resource offering sales representation and consultation to the travel and hospitality industries. PHG Consulting brings competitive advantage and hospitality-related technology and distribution solutions to cruise lines, riverboat companies, destination management companies, tourism boards, and airlines. With sales professionals working in nearly 35 cities worldwide, PHG Consulting connects global clients to local markets. PHG Consulting’s portfolio of services includes web and email marketing, inspiring print materials, regional marketing programs, public relations, and promotions targeting strategic partners and a database of more than 2 million frequent travelers. For more information, visit





Contact:

stacy@deckerroyal.com









