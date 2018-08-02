|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Do You Speak Marketing? Marketing Strategy, Goals, Tactics, and Objectives Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Chris Garcia Joins the ProGlobalEvents Client Strategy Team
2/8/2018
ProGlobalEvents, a fully integrated experiential marketing firm for corporate clients, welcomes Chris Garcia to the role of Account Strategy Manager.
With over 20 years of marketing event experience, Chris has successfully managed large projects from the initial strategy stage through to detailed logistics for major brands all over the world. She brings an impressive client success track record with companies such as Adobe, Atmel, Castro Oil, China Telecom, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, and Toshiba, just to name a few.
Chris commented, “Joining ProGlobalEvents was an easy decision to make once I met the team and saw the passion in everything they do. When you come up with great solutions, make your clients happy, and work with some of the best people on the planet, it’s easy to love what you do.”
About ProGlobalEvents
ProGlobalEvents is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company blends a creative team with decades of entertainment and corporate event successes with in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information see www.ProGlobalEvents.com and www.ProExhibits.com.
Contact:
PMiller@ProGlobalEvents.com
More information about ProExhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|