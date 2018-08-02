trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Chris Garcia Joins the ProGlobalEvents Client Strategy Team

Tweet 2/8/2018

ProGlobalEvents, a fully integrated experiential marketing firm for corporate clients, welcomes Chris Garcia to the role of Account Strategy Manager.



With over 20 years of marketing event experience, Chris has successfully managed large projects from the initial strategy stage through to detailed logistics for major brands all over the world. She brings an impressive client success track record with companies such as Adobe, Atmel, Castro Oil, China Telecom, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, and Toshiba, just to name a few.



Chris commented, “Joining ProGlobalEvents was an easy decision to make once I met the team and saw the passion in everything they do. When you come up with great solutions, make your clients happy, and work with some of the best people on the planet, it’s easy to love what you do.”





About ProGlobalEvents

ProGlobalEvents is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company blends a creative team with decades of entertainment and corporate event successes with in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information see





Contact:

PMiller@ProGlobalEvents.com











More information about ProExhibits...





ProGlobalEvents, a fully integrated experiential marketing firm for corporate clients, welcomes Chris Garcia to the role of Account Strategy Manager.With over 20 years of marketing event experience, Chris has successfully managed large projects from the initial strategy stage through to detailed logistics for major brands all over the world. She brings an impressive client success track record with companies such as Adobe, Atmel, Castro Oil, China Telecom, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, and Toshiba, just to name a few.Chris commented, “Joining ProGlobalEvents was an easy decision to make once I met the team and saw the passion in everything they do. When you come up with great solutions, make your clients happy, and work with some of the best people on the planet, it’s easy to love what you do.”About ProGlobalEventsProGlobalEvents is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company blends a creative team with decades of entertainment and corporate event successes with in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information see www.ProGlobalEvents.com and www.ProExhibits.com Tweet



