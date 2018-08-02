trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

John Newcomb Joins Nth Degree as VP, Event Architecture & Client Development

Tweet 2/8/2018

Nth Degree, a leading full-service global event marketing and labor management company, announced the appointment of John Newcomb as Vice President, Event Architecture and Client Development. Based out of Nth Degree’s Southern California office, Newcomb will be responsible for the growth and development of the company’s events business as well as working with current accounts in support of their face-to-face marketing goals.



“John's background in various sales-focused leadership roles and his experience with integrated marketing programs and tactics will help Nth Degree continue on its path of growth and development,” said Robert Lowe, President, Events. “His ability to flow from marketing strategy to concept and production will also provide our customers with comprehensive expertise to help them reach and exceed their marketing goals.”



Most recently, Newcomb served as Managing Director of The XD Agency, formerly Go! Experience Design, in Long Beach, CA. In that role, he focused on delivering measurable value to his customers and helping guide each one through a strategic process focused entirely on their success and their ability to bring life to their brands at every event. Throughout his career, he has served leading global brands such as Cisco, Nintendo, Visa, Coca-Cola, AT&T, as well as Kia, Porsche, Nissan and others in the experiential automotive space.



"I am thrilled to join the Nth Degree team at a time when the company is continuing to expand its end-to-end event solutions," said Newcomb. "With a background in creative strategy and production, I plan to work closely with customers to help them realize opportunities in their existing programs and leverage new opportunities to achieve their overall event goals."





About Nth Degree

At Nth Degree, we don’t merely manage trade shows, exhibits, and events. We use them as a means to create loyal customers for our clients. Our job is to craft experiences that help build stronger brands—and we relish it.



From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia as well as 23 offices across North America and several major European cities, we serve our clients at over 13,000 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at





Contact:

esimons@nthdegree.com









Nth Degree, a leading full-service global event marketing and labor management company, announced the appointment of John Newcomb as Vice President, Event Architecture and Client Development. Based out of Nth Degree’s Southern California office, Newcomb will be responsible for the growth and development of the company’s events business as well as working with current accounts in support of their face-to-face marketing goals.“John's background in various sales-focused leadership roles and his experience with integrated marketing programs and tactics will help Nth Degree continue on its path of growth and development,” said Robert Lowe, President, Events. “His ability to flow from marketing strategy to concept and production will also provide our customers with comprehensive expertise to help them reach and exceed their marketing goals.”Most recently, Newcomb served as Managing Director of The XD Agency, formerly Go! Experience Design, in Long Beach, CA. In that role, he focused on delivering measurable value to his customers and helping guide each one through a strategic process focused entirely on their success and their ability to bring life to their brands at every event. Throughout his career, he has served leading global brands such as Cisco, Nintendo, Visa, Coca-Cola, AT&T, as well as Kia, Porsche, Nissan and others in the experiential automotive space."I am thrilled to join the Nth Degree team at a time when the company is continuing to expand its end-to-end event solutions," said Newcomb. "With a background in creative strategy and production, I plan to work closely with customers to help them realize opportunities in their existing programs and leverage new opportunities to achieve their overall event goals."About Nth DegreeAt Nth Degree, we don’t merely manage trade shows, exhibits, and events. We use them as a means to create loyal customers for our clients. Our job is to craft experiences that help build stronger brands—and we relish it.From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia as well as 23 offices across North America and several major European cities, we serve our clients at over 13,000 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at www.nthdegree.com Tweet



