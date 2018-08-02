|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Venues & Destinations
Visit Madison Adds to Leadership Team EXHIBITOR News
Laura L. Cooley Earns EXHIBITOR’s Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Designation Shows & Events
Human Resources Executive Magazine Acquires Singapore-based HRM Asia EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine to Debut 'The Connection Zone' at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Sponsors the CTSM Program Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE Venues & Destinations
Mark Crabb Joins Greater Palm Springs CVB as Convention Sales & Services Vice President EXHIBITORLIVE News
34 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Three Earn CTSM Diamond Level Certification from EXHIBITOR Magazine
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
John Newcomb Joins Nth Degree as VP, Event Architecture & Client Development
2/8/2018
Nth Degree, a leading full-service global event marketing and labor management company, announced the appointment of John Newcomb as Vice President, Event Architecture and Client Development. Based out of Nth Degree’s Southern California office, Newcomb will be responsible for the growth and development of the company’s events business as well as working with current accounts in support of their face-to-face marketing goals.
“John's background in various sales-focused leadership roles and his experience with integrated marketing programs and tactics will help Nth Degree continue on its path of growth and development,” said Robert Lowe, President, Events. “His ability to flow from marketing strategy to concept and production will also provide our customers with comprehensive expertise to help them reach and exceed their marketing goals.”
Most recently, Newcomb served as Managing Director of The XD Agency, formerly Go! Experience Design, in Long Beach, CA. In that role, he focused on delivering measurable value to his customers and helping guide each one through a strategic process focused entirely on their success and their ability to bring life to their brands at every event. Throughout his career, he has served leading global brands such as Cisco, Nintendo, Visa, Coca-Cola, AT&T, as well as Kia, Porsche, Nissan and others in the experiential automotive space.
"I am thrilled to join the Nth Degree team at a time when the company is continuing to expand its end-to-end event solutions," said Newcomb. "With a background in creative strategy and production, I plan to work closely with customers to help them realize opportunities in their existing programs and leverage new opportunities to achieve their overall event goals."
About Nth Degree
At Nth Degree, we don’t merely manage trade shows, exhibits, and events. We use them as a means to create loyal customers for our clients. Our job is to craft experiences that help build stronger brands—and we relish it.
From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia as well as 23 offices across North America and several major European cities, we serve our clients at over 13,000 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at www.nthdegree.com.
Contact:
esimons@nthdegree.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|